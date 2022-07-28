Aslef boss Kevin Lindsay resigns from Labour over picket line sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aslef boss Kevin Lindsay resigns from Labour over picket line sacking

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 3:24 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:50 pm
A Labour minister was sacked after attending a picket line outside Euston station in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
A Labour minister was sacked after attending a picket line outside Euston station in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

A Scottish senior trade unionist has resigned from the Labour Party after a shadow transport minister was sacked after joining a rail workers’ picket line.

Kevin Lindsay, Aslef’s Scotland organiser, has also called for the train drivers union to cut ties with the party over Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to drop Sam Tarry from his frontbench.

Mr Lindsay said the move was “just a step too far”.

Mr Tarry, the Labour MP for Ilford South, was removed from Sir Keir’s shadow frontbench after defying the party leader’s ban on joining picket lines in support of striking rail workers on Wednesday.

He gave a round of media interviews from the picket line, which the Labour Party said was a “breach of collective responsibility”.

Sir Keir said on Thursday that Mr Tarry was sacked “because he booked himself onto media programmes without permission, and then made up policy on the hoof”.

In a letter to the party, Mr Lindsay said Labour is “moving to the right and is becoming unrecognisable” from that which he joined.

He praised Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who has been spotted on RMT picket lines, but said: “The Labour Party was and is meant to be the political wing of the trade union movement but now it’s more interested in trying woo Tory voters in the shires of England than representing working people.”

Rail strikes
Rail workers took industrial action across the UK on Wednesday (Katharine Hay/PA)

The union boss said that while he respects Sir Keir was elected as leader of the party, he “truly believes” the leader’s policies are “making it impossible for the Labour Party to return to power”.

“He should be removed from his position immediately,” he said.

“There needs to be a change in leadership and political direction, but I sadly can’t see this happening and we will end up with PM Truss for several years.

“Therefore, I have made the decision not only to resign from the Labour Party, but now also support the proposal for Aslef to disaffiliate from the party.”

In a statement, the Labour Party said it will “always stand up for working people fighting for better pay, terms and conditions at work”.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This isn’t about appearing on a picket line.

“Members of the frontbench sign up to collective responsibility. That includes media appearances being approved and speaking to agreed frontbench positions.

“As a government-in-waiting, any breach of collective responsibility is taken extremely seriously and for these reasons Sam Tarry has been removed from the frontbench.”

