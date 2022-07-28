Charles poses for selfies with Commonwealth Games athletes ahead of opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charles poses for selfies with Commonwealth Games athletes ahead of opening

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 5:30 pm
Prince Charles poses for a group photo with athletes from Cameroon (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Prince Charles poses for a group photo with athletes from Cameroon (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Prince Charles posed for selfies and team photos with hundreds of athletes ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

The Games open on Thursday, promising to be the biggest sporting festival in the UK since the London Olympics a decade ago.

The event will open in Birmingham later at the Alexander Stadium – where the Prince of Wales will be in attendance, representing the Queen.

Prince Charles
The Prince of Wales with some of the thousands of Commonwealth Games’ volunteers (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Beforehand, Charles toured the main athletes’ village meeting sportsmen and sportswomen from dozens of nations, and posing for group photographs with teams including Scotland, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and – naturally – Wales.

He spent half an hour chatting with competitors, joking with members of the Australian team “all the rest are terrified of the Aussies”.

The Prince also raised smiles from the Rwanda squad, asking “accommodation good… food alright?”

He quipped with a coach from Team Wales: “Do they listen to everything you say to them – I bet they don’t go to bed on time.”

He was mobbed by athletes within the village who had waited 30 minutes for his arrival, all keen to get a selfie, or livestream to family members back home.

Many of the countries pressed their team pin badges into his hand, including Pakistan, the Cayman Islands and the Isle of Man squads.

Charles also caused the site’s security team some mirth when he opted to step through the metal detector archway – setting it off, before smiling and raising both hands apologetically.

Boris Johnson speaking at the the Commonwealth Business Forum at the ICC in Birmingham
Boris Johnson speaking at the the Commonwealth Business Forum at the ICC in Birmingham (PA)

Earlier, Boris Johnson said he was “supremely confident” there would be a legacy from the £778 million of taxpayers’ money which has gone into the games – which are being held as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis.

The outgoing Prime Minister told the Commonwealth Business Forum in the West Midlands city: “You can feel the excitement here in this mighty city of Birmingham because the athletes are already here in their thousands, from 56 countries, 72 nations and territories around the world.”

He added: “Already you can hear the voices on some parts of the media of those who doubt that the whole thing will be worth it.

“And people say, can we afford it? Should we have done it with the pressure on the cost of living? Will there be a legacy from the £778 million of taxpayers’ money that has gone into these Games?

“And so right now, I want you to know I am here to tell you that I am supremely confident that the answer to that question is yes. A thousand times, yes. I say so because I remember, almost exactly 10 years ago, an identical moment of nerves just before the beginning of the London 2012 Games.”

Mr Johnson, who was London mayor at the time of the 2012 Summer Olympics, insisted they “continue even to this day to deliver thousands of jobs, growth, regeneration” in the capital.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries also defended the expense of hosting the event, which had a £778 million budget funded by the Government and Birmingham City Council.

Ms Dorries rejected claims it was a “vanity project” and stressed the importance of the Commonwealth as a trading and geopolitical bloc.

Birmingham was awarded the Games after scheduled host Durban in South Africa pulled out over financial problems.

Ms Dorries told Sky News: “It’s not a vanity project… This is hugely important.

Conservative leadership bid
Nadine Dorries defended the cost of hosting the Commonwealth Games (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Are you saying we shouldn’t have the Commonwealth Games? I think we are proud and honoured to have picked up the baton when it was dropped elsewhere in the world and to continue to run these Commonwealth Games in the amazing way that we have done.

“Everybody here – thousands of people – are extremely proud, including the volunteers behind me right now, extremely proud of what we’re doing.”

Over the next 11 days, more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.

In his speech, the Prime Minister joked the “whole EU” should become a Commonwealth member.

“I think we have consistently beaten France. Every time we have consistently beaten Germany and more importantly, still, we have beaten Australia,” he said.

“And though France and Germany are not members of the Commonwealth, or not yet. Why not? Get them in. Get the whole EU in. A logical solution.”

Ms Dorries also told LBC: “The city is buzzing, it’s alive. It reminds me of the 2012 Olympics. The feeling in Birmingham and the West Midlands is incredibly upbeat and positive.”

She added: “I think the Commonwealth today is more important than ever, particularly given what’s happening in Ukraine and with Russia and also with China.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A sleeping bag (Stu/Alamy Stock Photo)
Households facing homelessness ‘at highest level since before first lockdown’
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Deliberate focus to get more girls involved in football, Sports Minister says
Questioned on the surging cost of living, Boris Johnson said ‘sometimes you’ve got to go through periods of difficulty’ (PA)
Johnson and Tory rivals face call to cut bills as energy firms’ profits soar
A Labour minister was sacked after attending a picket line outside Euston station in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Aslef boss Kevin Lindsay resigns from Labour over picket line sacking
The Treasury guaranteed the loans during the pandemic (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
One in 12 businesses default on Covid loans, figures show
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he sacked a shadow minister for making up policy (Danny Lawson/PA)
Starmer says he sacked shadow minister for making up policy ‘on the hoof’
Transport for London’s funding agreement with the Government has been extended until next week while it considers a long-term proposal (Yui Mok/PA)
Transport for London funding from Government extended until next week
Team England during a training session at the Lee Valley VeloPark, ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (PA)
Johnson ‘supremely confident’ Commonwealth Games will leave legacy
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the the Commonwealth Business Forum at the ICC in Birmingham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Johnson’s ‘zombie government’ urged to deliver emergency help with energy bills
Liz Truss (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Truss defends Foreign Office’s response to Russia after critical report

More from The Press & Journal

Warning cost of living crisis could see record drug deaths soar higher
Plesiosaurus and spinosaurus may have both inhabited freshwater rivers like Loch Ness. Supplied by University of Bath.
Loch Ness Monster 'plausibly' existed millions of years ago after key fossil found
0
Ethan Cairns in action for Caley Thistle.
Forres boss pleased to land Caley Thistle starlet Ethan Cairns
Ralph Taylor, 3, amongst the crop of sunflowers which have come into bloom early due to recent high temperatures, at Vine House Farm in Deeping Saint Nicholas, near Spalding, Lincolnshire. An estimated 12 million sunflower heads fill 100 acres of fields, the equivalent of 50 football pitches, with the farm reporting its earliest sunflower crop in more than a decade following this months heatwave. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Sunflowers. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Strolling through the Sunflowers: Thursday's news in pictures
Ewan Stevenson, Nethy Bridge RSPB reserve.
'I'm scared': Hit-and-run driver, 28, forced to call 999 after getting lost in woods
The A9 roadworks will take place sout of the village Daviot. Supplied by Google.
Person taken to hospital following two vehicle crash on A9 near Daviot