Conservative Party members impressed at leadership hustings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Conservative Party members impressed at leadership hustings

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 10:28 pm
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak at a hustings event at the Pavilion conference centre at Elland Road in Leeds. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022 (Owen Humphries/PA)
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak at a hustings event at the Pavilion conference centre at Elland Road in Leeds. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022 (Owen Humphries/PA)

Conservative Party members leaving the first Tory leadership hustings in Leeds said they were relieved both candidates came across as potential Prime Ministers.

But some of the biggest rounds of applause inside the Centenary Pavillion at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground were reserved for questions suggesting current PM Boris Johnson should be on the ballot.

Neil Buckley, from Leeds, said: “I was very impressed by both candidates but particularly by Liz Truss.

“She gives me, as a Conservative, more of a vision about where are actually going – smaller state and lower taxation.

“There’s a few weeks to go but on tonight’s showing I will be voting for Liz Truss.”

Mr Buckley said: “For me, I just found Rish Sunak was just slightly steady-as-she-goes, but I think we’re in a pretty desperate situation at the moment and I think we need something a little more.”

Maria Broadhead, from Pickering in North Yorkshire, said: “I was impressed with the hustings. I was impressed with the tone.

“I think Liz Truss performed the best I have seen her perform. I think she answered all the questions that needed answering.

“She gave me confidence that she would be a capable Prime Minister.”

Ms Broadhead said: “But I think we are in safe hand and either would make a good premier.

“I think Rishi’s got a lots of integrity and I think Liz has a lot of common sense ideas.”

Conservative leadership bid
Host Nick Ferrari with Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss at the hustings event at the Pavilion conference centre at Elland Road in Leeds (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Dr Zahir Khan, had travelled from London to make sure he was at the first of the planned hustings.

Dr Khan said: “I think both candidates are excellent and we are in safe hands.

“I think it’s about whoever can hold the country together. There are some big challenges.

“I think, as a party, we have to become ‘we’ rather than ‘I’.”

Geoff Parsons, from Bradford, said: “I think there was a lot of people who liked Boris and are not happy we’re in this situation, but we are where we are.

“We’ve got to pick one of these and I think that probably Liz Truss will get it.”

The only question that was clapped louder by the Leeds audience than those in support of Mr Johnson was that from a woman who decried what she claimed were moves to bring mixed toilets to schools.

The few boos during the night were mainly of the comedy variety – as when Liz Truss declared her love of Norwich City football club.

But one young man provoked a few sharp intakes of breath in the largely older audience when he suggested that pensioners “sitting at home watching day-time TV” should be contributing more to the financial plight of the hard-pressed youth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Peter Byrne/PA)
£400 in energy bill discounts offered to households in instalments
Rishi Sunak has vowed to double the number of foreign criminals deported from the UK if he becomes the prime minister (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak vows to double number of foreign criminals deported
Military parents will be granted free wraparound childcare from September (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Military parents to get free wraparound childcare to support family life
Host Nick Ferrari speaking with Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Boost for Truss after contenders in race for No 10 grilled by Tory members
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss each put forward their case to be the next prime minister at the first official hustings with Tory members in Leeds (PA)
Key moments as Tory leadership candidates compete in first official hustings
Liz Truss (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Truss vows to ‘follow in Johnson’s footsteps’ and be Ukraine’s ‘greatest friend’
Host Nick Ferrari speaking with Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Truss and Sunak take to stage in first official hustings with Tory members
Prince Charles poses for a group photo with athletes from Cameroon (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Charles poses for selfies with Commonwealth Games athletes ahead of opening
A sleeping bag (Stu/Alamy Stock Photo)
Households facing homelessness ‘at highest level since before first lockdown’
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Deliberate focus to get more girls involved in football, Sports Minister says

More from The Press & Journal

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally: Depleted Peterhead must batten down the hatches
Does anyone know any good Aberdeen gardeners? (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: A great gardener is irreplaceable
0
Margaret Thatcher in 1979. (Photo: Chris Capstick/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Truss and Sunak's Thatcher claims are seriously adrift from historical reality
0
Nicolas Wozniak celebrates scoring for Culter. Picture by Wullie Marr
Junior football season to get under way with Grill League Cup
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Carol MacCallum appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Carol MacCallum from profile: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=2860724607536771&set=ecnf.100007977788653. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman who clawed and punched stranger after 'utterly misreading situation' ordered to pay compensation
CR0037155 Belhelvie Church Belhelvie Pictures of Reverend Paul McKeown next to the damaged church wall, as well as in the graveyard. Pictured is Reverand Paul McKeown next to the damages graveyard wall Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2022
Balmedie minister urges Aberdeenshire Council to take action on road after gravestones destroyed, again
0