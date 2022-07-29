Sam Tarry says ‘time to fight back and reclaim’ Labour as he joins picket line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sam Tarry says ‘time to fight back and reclaim’ Labour as he joins picket line

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 10:22 am
Labour MP Sam Tarry being photographed as he joined Communication Workers Union (CWU) members on the picket line (Maighna Nanu/PA)
Labour MP Sam Tarry being photographed as he joined Communication Workers Union (CWU) members on the picket line (Maighna Nanu/PA)

A former shadow minister sacked from the Labour frontbench after giving broadcast interviews from a picket line has said it is “time to fight back” and “reclaim our party”.

Sam Tarry said “people need to have a really hard think about what the Labour Party is for” if he was fired for remarks made on live TV in favour of pay rises in line with inflation.

The former shadow transport minister’s removal from Sir Keir Starmer’s top team earlier this week was met with fury by unions and the left wing of the party.

Speaking to a rally for striking BT workers on Friday morning, he said Labour needs to be clear it would defend workers’ rights to the hilt.

He called for leadership that “does not look the other way” when workers go to foodbanks.

Sir Keir has said he sacked Mr Tarry for booking himself onto media programmes without permission and making up policy “on the hoof”.

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonell
For shadow chancellor John McDonnell and ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn join Communication Workers Union members on the picket line at BT Tower, London (Maighna Nanu/PA)

Speaking during a visit to Birmingham on Thursday, the Labour leader said: “Sam Tarry was sacked because he booked himself onto media programmes without permission, and then made up policy on the hoof, and that can’t be tolerated in any organisation because we’ve got collective responsibility.

“So that was relatively straightforward.”

It is understood the policy Mr Tarry was considered to have fabricated was when he told Sky News every worker should get a pay rise in line with inflation.

Addressing the Communication Workers Union (CWU) rally on Friday as thousands of BT and Openreach workers strike in a dispute over pay, Mr Tarry said: “It’s good to be back.”

He said: “Let’s be absolutely clear – it is not good enough, it is not good enough for the Labour Party to say that we probably won’t be able to give you a pay rise in line with inflation.

“Because that means the Labour Party is committed to cut people’s wages in real terms and that is totally unacceptable.

“If I’m sacked for having said that live on TV and not supposed to (have) been on that picket line then people need to have a really hard think about what the Labour Party is for.

“Because for me the clue is in the name: Labour. On the side of working people.”

He added that “things were changing” and it was “time to fight back” and “reclaim our party”.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader and now independent MP, and Labour former shadow chancellor John McDonnell were also on the CWU picket line.

Mr Corbyn told the PA news agency: “I think the duty of Labour MPs is to support its affiliates. And the CWU is an affiliated union, they’ve asked for our help and support and I’m here today.”

Addressing the rally later, he added: “Our job is to unite everyone in this campaign for real social justice. It’s called socialism, where you don’t leave anyone behind.”

Mr McDonnell told PA: “These workers are being forced to take industrial action. I’m a Labour MP so I’m a member of the Labour trade union.

“When the call comes out from CWU for solidarity to join the picket lines, of course I respond positively.”

He added: “If you’re a Labour MP, whether on the frontbench or the backbench, you should be on the picket lines.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss says she will target home ownership (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Truss vows to help renters prove they can take on a mortgage
Rishi Sunak has vowed to stand up to ‘left-wing agitators’ in a bid to win over Tory members (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Rishi Sunak vows to tackle ‘woke nonsense’ and ‘left-wing agitators’
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak denied his policies would lead to recession (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunak says Truss’s tax-cutting plans will create ‘sugar rush boom’
An artefact looted from Benin City by British colonial forces in 1897, which is currently held in the collections of Cambridge’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology but could be returned to Nigeria (Cambridge University/ PA)
Oxford and Cambridge universities could return 213 looted artefacts from Benin
Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson after their wedding last year (Rebecca Fulton/PA)
Boris and Carrie Johnson to host wedding party at Tory donor’s Cotswolds estate
Homeless people sleep in Victoria, central London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Rough sleepers on London’s streets up 10% in three months, figures show
Liz Truss speaking at an event at Breckland Council in Dereham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Truss not ‘complacent’ after winning Wallace’s backing in race for No 10
Bank boss Andrew Bailey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Bigger interest rate hike expected from Bank of England decision makers
The number of Scots quitting or attempting to quit smoking has dropped in the last three years (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Number of Scots quitting and attempting to quit smoking drops by more than half
Charities are concerned about soaring energy prices (Steve Parsons/PA)
Unfolding cost-of-living crisis ‘like watching slow-motion trainwreck’

More from The Press & Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay takes long-term view over Ross County opening day selection dilemma
0
Aberdeen summer signings Hayden Coulson (l), Luis Lopes and Jayden Richardson (r) during a training session yesterday.
REVEALED: The number of signings Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin STILL aims to make this…
0
Six of the climate campers staying in Aberdeen from July 28 to August 1. Clockwise from top left: Quan Nguyen, Mim Black, Nick Humphries, Bryce Goodall, Ish Price and Ben ó Ceallaigh.
What’s happening at Aberdeen Climate Camp?
0
Bill Powrie of Objet D'Art in Dingwall said he as "surprised and concerned" by the Police's response. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Three days for police to attend robbery in Dingwall after jewels stolen
Toni Shaw at a pre-Games training camp at Aberdeen Sports Village
Aberdeen's Toni Shaw 'super happy' after securing Commonwealth Games bronze for Scotland in S9…
0
People of all ages are enjoying Belladrum. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Welly boot tans, wool and a wedding - Belladrum day two has it all
0