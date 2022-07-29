Unfolding cost-of-living crisis ‘like watching slow-motion trainwreck’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Unfolding cost-of-living crisis ‘like watching slow-motion trainwreck’

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 1:18 pm
Charities are concerned about soaring energy prices (Steve Parsons/PA)
Charities are concerned about soaring energy prices (Steve Parsons/PA)

Anticipating how the cost-of-living crisis will hit the UK in the coming months is “like watching a slow-motion trainwreck”, a disabled man has said.

Jason Alcock, who has autism, ADHD and bipolar disorder, said the £400 from the Government to help households battle soaring energy costs will help but that people will need “a lot more” support.

The 51-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent previously told the PA news agency how he has had to sell the possessions of his dead wife Paola to stay afloat over recent years.

He now foresees a winter where he will have to turn off the radiators in the house and heat just his living room.

He told PA: “(The government) are not looking at the entire system.

“The money is brilliant. It’ll help, it’s better than not having it.

“But when you look at the cost-of-living crisis, everything is going up… It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better. We need to be proactive.”

Jason Alcock at his home (Jason Alcock/PA)
Jason Alcock at his home (Jason Alcock/PA)

He added: “This isn’t something that’s going to be fixed in six months or a year, this is going to be a long term thing. We need subsidies for everyone.

“They need to look at it from an idea that the entire country is in trouble. It’s like a disaster.

“To me, it’s like watching a slow-motion trainwreck, you know it’s coming so you’ve got to do something about it.”

Max Morgan, a freelance writer in Glasgow, said the sum will “barely make a dent for most”.

The 43-year-old said they are not in any “immediate danger”, but are worried that further energy bill and interest rate rises “could start to make things very tight”.

“That first rise pushed many over the brink into absolute poverty, and any subsequent rises will be utterly calamitous,” they added.

The Government’s support package, first announced in May, will see £400 deducted from energy bills over six months, with additional targeted support for the most vulnerable and disabled households.

Morgan Wild, head of policy at Citizens Advice, said: “The support the government has put in place is very welcome, but we’re worried it’s not going to be enough to keep people afloat.”

The debt charity StepChange said further help with the cost of energy is needed if people who are not financially resilient are to avoid going cold and hungry or sinking further into problem debt this winter.

For the first time, the cost of living was the most commonly cited reason for debt among the charity’s clients in June, with 18% saying this was an underlying cause.

A spokeswoman said: “Although the £400 is obviously hugely welcome, the mechanisms for delivering it to households aren’t entirely straightforward, especially for those on prepayment meters (which are more common among financially stretched households).

“On top of this, the anticipated rise in the price cap is now expected to be far higher than envisaged when the support package was put in place.”

The fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) estimates 8.7 million UK households will be in fuel poverty this winter.

People’s “health, wellbeing and lives” will be at risk from cold, unsafe homes without more help, which is vital “to prevent the bleakest of winters for millions”, it added.

Peter Smith, NEA head of policy and advocacy, said forecasts for how much energy bills could rise have increased since the £400 grant was announced.

He said: “So, while the rebate and the wider support are still welcome, it is now being swallowed up these soaring energy costs and the wider increased cost-of-living crisis.

“This will be the new Prime Minister’s most urgent priority when taking office.”

The charity Age UK said the support will “provide a bit of relief” for older households on modest incomes but there is “no doubt” the Government will need to provide more financial help.

It said traditional prepayment meter users will have to rely on vouchers delivered by text, email and post which will “present significant barriers”.

The charity is encouraging these users to check their post, and for energy companies to check that customers have received and used their vouchers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss says she will target home ownership (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Truss vows to help renters prove they can take on a mortgage
Rishi Sunak has vowed to stand up to ‘left-wing agitators’ in a bid to win over Tory members (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Rishi Sunak vows to tackle ‘woke nonsense’ and ‘left-wing agitators’
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak denied his policies would lead to recession (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunak says Truss’s tax-cutting plans will create ‘sugar rush boom’
An artefact looted from Benin City by British colonial forces in 1897, which is currently held in the collections of Cambridge’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology but could be returned to Nigeria (Cambridge University/ PA)
Oxford and Cambridge universities could return 213 looted artefacts from Benin
Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson after their wedding last year (Rebecca Fulton/PA)
Boris and Carrie Johnson to host wedding party at Tory donor’s Cotswolds estate
Homeless people sleep in Victoria, central London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Rough sleepers on London’s streets up 10% in three months, figures show
Liz Truss speaking at an event at Breckland Council in Dereham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Truss not ‘complacent’ after winning Wallace’s backing in race for No 10
Bank boss Andrew Bailey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Bigger interest rate hike expected from Bank of England decision makers
The number of Scots quitting or attempting to quit smoking has dropped in the last three years (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Number of Scots quitting and attempting to quit smoking drops by more than half
The plans would mean direct emissions heating systems would be replaced by alternatives such as solar energy (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Climate-friendly heating sources proposed for newbuilds

More from The Press & Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay takes long-term view over Ross County opening day selection dilemma
0
Aberdeen summer signings Hayden Coulson (l), Luis Lopes and Jayden Richardson (r) during a training session yesterday.
REVEALED: The number of signings Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin STILL aims to make this…
0
Six of the climate campers staying in Aberdeen from July 28 to August 1. Clockwise from top left: Quan Nguyen, Mim Black, Nick Humphries, Bryce Goodall, Ish Price and Ben ó Ceallaigh.
What’s happening at Aberdeen Climate Camp?
0
Bill Powrie of Objet D'Art in Dingwall said he as "surprised and concerned" by the Police's response. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Three days for police to attend robbery in Dingwall after jewels stolen
Toni Shaw at a pre-Games training camp at Aberdeen Sports Village
Aberdeen's Toni Shaw 'super happy' after securing Commonwealth Games bronze for Scotland in S9…
0
People of all ages are enjoying Belladrum. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Welly boot tans, wool and a wedding - Belladrum day two has it all
0