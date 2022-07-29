Rough sleepers on London’s streets up 10% in three months, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rough sleepers on London’s streets up 10% in three months, figures show

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 4:28 pm
Homeless people sleep in Victoria, central London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Almost 3,000 rough sleepers were seen on the capital’s streets in the first quarter of the financial year – up 10% in three months, figures show.

Some 2,998 people were observed sleeping rough in London between April and June, according to figures from the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (Chain).

This is up 10% from the previous quarter and 16% from the same period in 2021.

It comes as Government figures published on Thursday revealed an overall rise in homelessness across England.

The data showed the number of households facing homelessness that were owed council help between January and March was at its highest since the months leading up to the first coronavirus lockdown.

Of the total number of people seen sleeping rough by outreach workers between April and June, almost half (48%) were doing so for the first time.

The 1,446 total recorded during this period was 23% higher than the same period in 2021.

Some 411 people were deemed to be living on the streets – a rise of 13% from the previous three months and of 4% compared to the same quarter last year.

These are people who have been spotted by outreach teams at least five times over a period of at least three weeks.

A total of 1,187 were deemed to be intermittent rough sleepers – up 10% from the previous quarter and up 14% from the same period in 2021.

A separate annual report released by Chain showed the total number of people seen sleeping rough in London fell by almost a quarter year-on-year.

There were 8,329 rough sleepers seen on London’s streets across 2021-22 – down 24% compared to the 11,018 people observed in the previous financial year.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said this is encouraging but more work is needed.

He said: “Ministers now must step up their support to combat the cost-of-living crisis which threatens to reverse these hard-won gains.

“I also urge them to fund the services and social security system that people sleeping rough need, reform the private rented sector and invest in new council and genuinely affordable homes to help prevent Londoners becoming homeless in the first place.”

Petra Salva, director of rough sleeping at St Mungo’s homelessness charity, said the quarterly figures are concerning but not a surprise.

She said: “The end of the increased accommodation support measures provided during the pandemic and the effect of the cost-of-living crisis are clear to see.

“The fear is that the situation will get only worse – especially when you consider the number of households who are at real risk of losing their homes is also increasing.

“St Mungo’s services will continue to work tirelessly to prevent people from coming to the streets, and ensuring those who do are moved off them as quickly as possible.”

Matt Downie, chief executive of the charity Crisis, called the rise “hugely distressing”.

He said: “This must act as a wake-up call for the new prime minister that we cannot be complacent if we’re to end rough sleeping for good.

“With each passing day the cost-of-living crisis pushes more people to the edge as they struggle to cope with the surge in bills, rent, and food, and yet we still do not have an updated rough sleeping strategy that sets out a clear plan for how we will tackle one of the greatest social injustices of our time.”

