Sunak suffers new blow as Truss gains Tugendhat’s endorsement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak suffers new blow as Truss gains Tugendhat’s endorsement

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 12:10 am
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Rishi Sunak faces an uphill battle in his bid to become prime minister after suffering further setbacks as rival Liz Truss won another major endorsement and pulled ahead in new polling of Tory voters.

The former chancellor was on the defensive over tax again in a crunch interview with Andrew Neil on Friday, rejecting accusations that his policies would result in recession and warning that Ms Truss’s plans for vast tax cuts would pour “fuel on the fire” of inflation.

But the Foreign Secretary’s tax pledge won over former Tory leadership rival Tom Tugendhat, who described them as being “founded on true Conservative principles” as he came out in support of her.

With Ms Truss’s tax plans seeing her consistently leading in polls, Mr Sunak performed a U-turn this week by promising to temporarily slash VAT on energy bills.

However, the policy appears to have failed to shore up support among Tory voters – who include the party members electing the next prime minister – of whom 43% believe Ms Truss would do a better job, compared with 32% for Mr Sunak, according to a BMG Research poll for the i newspaper.

In a bid to regain his footing in the contest before ballot papers begin dropping through letterboxes of the party faithful next week, Mr Sunak will on Saturday give a speech attacking “woke nonsense”.

In hardened rhetoric on identity politics, he is expected to tell supporters in West Sussex that he will prevent “left-wing agitators” from taking “a bulldozer to our history, our traditions and our fundamental values”.

He will vow to review the 2010 Equality Act, which he will call a “Trojan horse that has allowed every kind of woke nonsense to permeate public life”.

Mr Sunak was grilled by the veteran political journalist on the economy, immigration and his wife’s tax status for nearly half an hour in his Channel 4 interview, in which Ms Truss has so far declined to take part.

Mr Neil challenged Mr Sunak over his plans to tighten fiscal policy at a time when “the global economy grinds to a halt, as monetary policy has been tightening”, suggesting he would “ensure a recession”.

Mr Sunak said: “I think it’s absolutely the right thing to do to not put fuel on the fire of the inflation problem that we already have.

“What we should do is focus on long-term growth because that’s what we need, sustainable growth, not a sugar rush boom that will make us feel better for months, but then it runs out of control, let inflation get set into the system, let the Bank of England have to react with even higher interest rates.”

Mr Sunak said a recession was “not the forecast of the majority of most independent forecasters here in the UK” and denied that his pledge to cut VAT on energy bills was a U-turn that demonstrated “bad judgment”.

Tom Tugendhat
Former Tory leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat is backing Liz Truss (Yui Mok/PA)

On immigration, Mr Neil pressed him on why he wanted to turn away “even legal asylum seekers”.

Mr Sunak replied: “Because there is a finite amount of asylum seekers that we are able to integrate and accommodate.

“At any moment in time, Andrew, there are probably a billion people that would love to move to the UK because this is an amazing country, so we clearly can’t accept all of those.”

The millionaire ex-chancellor looked uncomfortable as he batted away questions about his wife’s previous non-domiciled tax status – an arrangement which reportedly saved her millions, saying: “I’m the one running for office and not my wife.”

Mr Sunak’s fiscal policy came under fire from new Truss supporter Mr Tugendhat, who wrote in The Times that it is “not right” that the tax burden should be rising when people are heading into winter with “dread”.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee was the latest heavyweight to come out in support of Ms Truss following Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s earlier endorsement, and is significant as he is popular among Tory members and a senior figure in the One Nation group of centrist Tory MPs.

Asked during a visit to Norfolk on Friday if she was confident she was now set to win the contest, Ms Truss said: “I’m not at all complacent. I’m fighting for every vote across the country.”

In a thinly veiled swipe at the former chancellor’s record, the Foreign Secretary said it would be “risky” for the country to continue along the current economic path.

Ms Truss said the way to get growth is to “help people and businesses keep more of their own money”, saying the “number one priority should be avoiding recession”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Sam Tarry was sacked from the frontbench on Wednesday hours after joining strikers at an RMT picket line (Maighna Nanu/PA)
Sacked Sam Tarry says he ‘absolutely’ believes Sir Keir Starmer should become PM
Attorney General Suella Braverman (Oli Scarff/PA)
Braverman tells lawyers to give ‘solutions’ when assessing legal risk of policy
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson says the Scottish Government is fully behind Team Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Holyrood ministers send support to Team Scotland at Commonwealth Games
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Danny Lawson/James Manning/PA)
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak target rural Tory voters in make-or-break weekend
Britain’s head of armed forces has assured Australia that a troubled British-designed frigate project is on track despite ‘teething problems’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Defence head admits ‘teething problems’ in £26-billion Australia warship project
British businesses are scrambling to severe economic ties with China in the wake of increased political and security tensions between Beijing and the West, the head of the CBI business group has said (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
UK businesses cutting China ties en masse amid tension with West, says CBI boss
Lincoln City will allow air raid sirens and the Dam Busters March to return on match days after a suspension linked to the war in Ukraine (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lincoln City bring back air raid sirens and Dam Busters March
The Secretary of State for Justice says he is confident a new secure school for young offenders is the right solution for the UK’s ‘failing’ youth custody provision (PA)
Raab: Secure schools for young offenders will revolutionise child custody system
Liz Truss says she will target home ownership (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Truss vows to help renters prove they can take on a mortgage
Rishi Sunak has vowed to stand up to ‘left-wing agitators’ in a bid to win over Tory members (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Rishi Sunak vows to tackle ‘woke nonsense’ and ‘left-wing agitators’

More from The Press & Journal

Scotland's Neah Evans during the Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire
Commonwealth Games record not enough for Cuminestown cyclist Neah Evans to reach gold medal…
Tide Lines on the Garden Stage at Belladrum. Picture by Jason Hedges.
'Lively, that's for sure': Tide Lines singer reveals what's special about the Belladrum audience
0
Joseph Taylor, 16, was last seen about 1am on Friday close to Peterhead Community Centre.
Police eager to trace missing 16-year-old Peterhead boy
Nature Watch: Reflections on the natural riches of Shetland
0
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Saying goodbye to Neighbours is like losing friends
0
GMA captain John Don Mackenzie with the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup won just last month.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's JD Mackenzie
1