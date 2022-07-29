Lincoln City bring back air raid sirens and Dam Busters March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lincoln City bring back air raid sirens and Dam Busters March

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 12:34 am Updated: July 30, 2022, 10:12 am
Lincoln City will allow air raid sirens and the Dam Busters March to return on match days after a suspension linked to the war in Ukraine (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lincoln City will allow air raid sirens and the Dam Busters March to return on match days after a suspension linked to the war in Ukraine.

The Imps announced in March they would stop the use of the sirens and the song at the LNER Stadium for the remainder of the 2021/22 season and review the matter in the summer.

The decision came five weeks after Russia renewed its invasion of Ukraine, with City stating they wanted to “strike an appropriate balance” between its heritage and being “socially aware and generally good citizens”.

But the League One side has given the go-ahead for both to return for the 2022/23 season.

Lincoln host Exeter City on Saturday in the first round of the new season.

An air raid siren operated by supporters has been heard over the years at home games when the Imps are attacking at corners.

The Dam Busters March has also been played, usually as part of the pre-match build-up.

Lincolnshire became known as Bomber County for the role it played during the Second World War. RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, was the original home of 617 Squadron, known as the Dam Busters.

Young Lincoln City fans watch the game from the stands
The club has vowed to ‘continue to show our support for the people of Ukraine including those within our local community in many different ways’ (Steven Paston/PA)

They carried out a night of raids on German dams in 1943 in an effort to disable Adolf Hitler’s industrial heartland. Their actions were immortalised in the 1955 war film The Dam Busters, with its theme emerging as a popular song and one used by the Imps.

The latest minutes of Lincoln City’s supporters’ board meeting state: “Following discussion, it was agreed to remove the temporary pause on the use of the Dam Busters theme and to communicate with the siren operators that it is their choice as to if they bring back the siren for home games.”

The minutes also said: “The club will continue to show our support for the people of Ukraine including those within our local community in many different ways, such as via social media channels and LED perimeter advertising.”

In 2009, supporters voted to keep the Dam Busters March as the club’s anthem in a newspaper and website poll.

A supporters’ group for the club was formed in 2011 and named 617 Squadron, with their aim to boost the atmosphere at Lincoln games.

Lincoln City fan Jason Gill said he hopes the return of the siren, which he operates, will add to the atmosphere and help push the Imps on to three points.

Mr Gill said he initially decided not to bring the siren to games when Russia invaded Ukraine as it was the “sensitive and sensible thing to do”.

He ran polls for the fans on Twitter and Facebook after the club contacted him on Friday to say the decision was his on whether to bring it back.

Mr Gill told the PA news agency: “Both had very, very similar results, 85% to 95% return, so obviously it means a lot to the fans.”

He added: “It is part of our heritage and we have to look at, in my mind, incremental gains.

“It might just give us that little bit of atmosphere, that little bit of half a per cent that could push us to three points rather than one, for example.”

Mr Gill said the siren is 120 decibels when in action, also noting: “It’s been going for years.

“When I first visited the Imps in the late 70s/early 80s, it started to creep in in the early 80s so it’s not as if it’s a new phenomenon, it disappeared when it broke but it made a return under the Cowley regime (in 2016).

“It’s just part of Lincoln, it’s part of our heritage, it celebrates, again whether that’s right or wrong is open to debate, our heritage, and it’s to build up the atmosphere.”

Reflecting on the pause of its use and whether it was the right decision, Mr Gill replied: “Absolutely, it was 100% the correct decision at that time.”

He added: “Is it the right decision to bring it back?

“I think so and I think the demand is there, the appetite to have it back is there.”

