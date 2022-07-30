Holyrood ministers send support to Team Scotland at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holyrood ministers send support to Team Scotland at Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 10:36 am
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson says the Scottish Government is fully behind Team Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has sent a message of support from the Scottish Government to athletes representing Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

Mr Robertson, who will be attending events at the Games next week, said he hoped Team Scotland would find inspiration from their record success at the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow in 2014.

“Scotland is fully behind all those representing our country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and I want to offer my best wishes to competitors from across the Commonwealth taking part in this year’s games,” he said.

“The 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow was a superb, inspiring and enriching event for us all and I hope that many of the athletes competing in Birmingham will draw on that inspiration, including inspiring those Scottish athletes to bring medals home.

“Major events enrich our cultural and sporting life, and the start of Birmingham 2022 also coincides with a countdown to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

“From August 3 to 13 2023, Scotland will host the biggest cycling event ever held with 13 World Championships combining into one mega event, so let’s capitalise on the excitement of this year’s Games and look forward to the Championships next year.”

Sports minister Maree Todd officially opened Scotland House, the Scottish Government’s Games base, and was in attendance for the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Ms Todd said: “It has been a pleasure to be at the Commonwealth Games to welcome the athletes competing on behalf of Team Scotland.

“Seeing their dedication and hard work paying off as they participate at this sporting level is inspiring.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is also set to attend the launch of a new campaign from Athletics Trust Scotland at Scotland House, in addition to seeing some of Team Scotland in action on August 6.

