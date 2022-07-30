Sacked Sam Tarry says he ‘absolutely’ believes Sir Keir Starmer should become PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Sacked Sam Tarry says he ‘absolutely’ believes Sir Keir Starmer should become PM

By Press Association
July 30, 2022
Sam Tarry was sacked from the frontbench on Wednesday hours after joining strikers at an RMT picket line (Maighna Nanu/PA)
Sam Tarry was sacked from the frontbench on Wednesday hours after joining strikers at an RMT picket line (Maighna Nanu/PA)

A former Labour shadow minister sacked after giving broadcast interviews from a picket line has said he “absolutely” still thinks Sir Keir Starmer is the best person to become prime minister.

Sam Tarry was sacked from the frontbench on Wednesday hours after joining strikers at an RMT picket line at Euston Station.

Joining another picket line at Paddington station in London on Saturday, the former shadow transport minister said it was “really important” for Labour MPs to show their solidarity with striking workers.

It came as members of Aslef in seven train companies walked out for 24 hours, crippling services in many parts of the country.

Keir Starmer visit to Liverpool
Mr Tarry still backs the Labour leader (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Tarry told the PA news agency: “I believe Keir Starmer is absolutely still the best person to become prime minister and I’ll be campaigning every day for a Labour government.”

He added that the Labour Party needed a “fundamental recalibration” of its relationship with the trade union movement and needed to demonstrate it was on their side.

Sir Keir, who previously banned frontbenchers from joining picket lines, said Mr Tarry was sacked for booking himself onto media programmes without permission and making up policy “on the hoof”.

Mr Tarry also appeared alongside former party leader Jeremy Corbyn at a rally for striking BT workers on Friday.

The Labour MP for Ilford South said: “We should never have been in a situation where we had an edict that you can’t join a picket line.

“This is the Labour Party, the clue is in the name.

“We are the party founded by the trade unions.”

He said the link between the union movement and the Labour Party is “indivisible” and “part of the same fabric”.

Mr Tarry added: “For me to be here is about showing that the Labour Party and a massive majority of Labour Party members and MPs do support the striking workers.”

He said he had spoken to several MPs across the country who were backing the workers.

