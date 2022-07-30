Starmer: Labour will ‘hand power to working people’ once in government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer: Labour will ‘hand power to working people’ once in government

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 9:34 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour must move from being a “party of protest” to one that can win an election, in order to help working people.

The Labour leader said he supports people’s right to strike, pointing to his pro-bono work as a lawyer representing striking miners.

“Not just sentiment and a photo opp. I backed up my words with action,” he wrote in the Sunday Mirror.

It comes as Sir Keir seeks to contain a row with unions and the left wing of his party over his decision to sack Sam Tarry from the front bench after he gave broadcast interviews from a picket line.

Sir Keir, who previously banned frontbenchers from joining strikers on picket lines, said he fired Mr Tarry as a shadow transport minister after he booked himself on to media programmes without permission and made up policy “on the hoof” in defiance of the party’s “collective responsibility”.

But the move was met with fury by Labour’s left wing and trade unions, with Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, saying she is “aghast” at Sir Keir’s approach to striking workers.

In his article, Sir Keir emphasised his immediate focus of getting his party into power, with a Labour government then able to deliver change for unions and working people.

He wrote: “I completely understand why people are going on strike to secure better pay and better conditions. I support their right to do so.

“When I was a lawyer, I represented striking miners for free. Not just sentiment and a photo opp. I backed up my words with action.

“I am now leading a Labour Party that wants to change lives and give Britain the fresh start it needs.

“That means turning from a party of protest into a party that can win power – then hand that power to working people. I make no apologies for that”.

Sam Tarry
Former shadow transport minister Sam Tarry joins the picket line outside Paddington train station in London (Maighna Nanu/PA)

The Labour leader also lambasted the Conservatives’ record in government.

“Everywhere you look in Britain, you see the toll of 12 years of Tory government,” he said.

“People are working harder but getting less in return”.

He attacked the candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, saying: “Those responsible should hang their heads in shame.

“And as Boris Johnson stooges, that includes Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. Simply continuity candidates. Unable to offer the change needed.”

Sir Keir said Labour is on the side of people left “angry and scared” by the prospect of skyrocketing energy bills.

“Only in power can Labour deliver the changes that trade unions and working people want to see,” he wrote.

“This isn’t just our agenda, or the trade unions’ agenda. It’s an agenda for the whole country.”

Ms Graham told the Mirror on Saturday: “If I was speaking to Keir right now I would say to him: which side are you on? Because the reality is, if I closed my eyes, sometimes I wouldn’t know whether it was the Labour party or the Tories who were speaking.

“This is one of the biggest crises that workers are facing – we are trying to defend them with every fibre of our being and the party who is supposed to be echoing that in Parliament is doing the exact opposite.

“I’m very disappointed – aghast, quite frankly – and I think it’s something Labour is going to have to think seriously about.”

Mr Tarry said he “absolutely” still thinks Sir Keir is the best person to become prime minister.

Joining another picket line at Paddington station in London on Saturday, he called for a “fundamental recalibration” of the Labour Party’s relationship with the trade union movement and said it needed to demonstrate it was on their side.

