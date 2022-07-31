Sabina Higgins letter ‘a slap in the face’ for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sabina Higgins letter ‘a slap in the face’ for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 2:08 pm Updated: July 31, 2022, 3:20 pm
President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina attend the official opening of the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.
President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina attend the official opening of the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.

A controversial letter about the Ukraine conflict written by the Irish president’s wife has been described as a “slap in the face” for the thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Ireland.

President Michael D Higgins has faced calls to state unequivocal support for the Ukrainian cause and oppose Russian aggression amid the furore created by his wife Sabina’s letter.

Mrs Higgins wrote to the Irish Times last week to criticise one of the newspaper’s editorials on the conflict.

In the letter, she said the fighting would go on until the world “persuades President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations”.

Critics have suggested Mrs Higgins was drawing an equivalence between the actions of Ukraine and Russia.

Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2022
Sabina Higgins attended the official opening of the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Sunday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Scrutiny of the letter intensified after it was reportedly published for a brief period on the Irish president’s official website. It appears to have been since removed from the site.

Representatives from parties in Ireland’s coalition government have voiced concern.

Mr and Mrs Higgins attended the opening of the Irish traditional music festival Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann on Sunday.

The president did not address the controversy in his speech at the event in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, though he extended a “special” welcome to those who have come to Ireland “to share shelter with us and to seek safety with us”.

Fine Gael senator John McGahon called on Mr Higgins to clarify whether he was aware of the letter before it was published or had any role in drafting it.

“She is a private citizen, she is entitled to promote whatever type of view she wants, but she is married to the president of this country, she does live in Aras an Uachtarain (the president’s official resident in Dublin) and she does officiate at official events that are run by the state,” Mr McGahon told RTE Radio One’s This Week programme.

“And because of the high-profile nature of her position I believe her views on the Ukrainian invasion are open to critique. I believe they’re open to criticism.”

Mr McGahon claimed the letter made a “moral equivalence” between Russia and Ukraine.

“If you were to read that letter you’d think that this is a dispute between two countries over a contested piece of land,” he said.

“It is Russian tanks that have rolled into Ukraine. It is Russian missiles that have flattened Ukrainian cities. It is Russian soldiers that have murdered women and children in the streets of Ukraine.

“And I think the comments that she has made is a slap in the face to the 47,000 Ukrainian refugees who have come to this island of Ireland to seek safety and seek sanctuary.”

On Saturday, Fianna Fail senator Malcolm Byrne challenged Mrs Higgins’ position.

“Mrs Higgins is entitled to her personal opinion and to express it, although I believe that she is totally wrong to try to see an equivalence in the positions of Ukraine and Russia,” he said.

“However, the decision to publish the letter on the president’s website raises serious questions.

“It is incumbent on the president of Ireland to now express clearly the strong support of the people of Ireland for the people of Ukraine and that we hold Russia responsible for the war and ongoing barbarism.

“Ireland should rightly be proud of our response to the invasion of Ukraine.”

There has also been support for Mrs Higgins.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett tweeted: “The attacks on & censoring of #SabinaHiggins are disgraceful. Every effort should be made to achieve a ceasefire and an end to the slaughter in Ukraine. The idea any side can win a ‘victory’ in this war is a recipe for tens of thousands more deaths.”

The office of the president has been contacted for comment.

