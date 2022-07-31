Bitter row over rail strikes as union leader says ‘Grant Shapps is a liar’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Bitter row over rail strikes as union leader says ‘Grant Shapps is a liar’

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 3:24 pm Updated: July 31, 2022, 4:40 pm
(PA)
(PA)

A bitter row has broken out over the rail dispute after the leader of the drivers’ union branded the Transport Secretary a liar.

Grant Shapps tweeted that passengers using Avanti West Coast services should expect disruption on Sunday because of unofficial strikes.

But Aslef hit back, saying there was no action on Sunday, accusing the minister of lying.

Mr Shapps tweeted: “UNOFFICIAL STRIKES: Passengers using Avanti West services should expect disruption today. Archaic rules from 1919 mean working on rest days is voluntary. Unions now stopping drivers volunteering – causing misery for public & staff who won’t get paid. We MUST modernise rail.”

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “Grant Shapps is a liar. He is not only wrong, he knows he is wrong.

“His propensity to lie is just one reason why he could not get enough backers to get in the ballot to become Tory party leader. That and the fact that he is not very good at his job.

“The truth is that the company does not employ enough drivers to deliver the services it promises passengers it will run. The company, and the minister, should stop lying and start recruiting.”

Aslef members at Avanti will strike on August 13 as part of the long-running dispute over pay and conditions, but the union said no action is being held before then.

Avanti West Coast said unofficial action by drivers means it is facing “multiple short-notice cancellations” on its network from Monday.

The firm said in a statement that cancellations are likely to continue until the current industrial dispute is settled.

“Customers are urged to check their journey on our website before coming to the station, and should be prepared for services to be disrupted at short notice and be very busy.

“We are sorry for the enormous frustration and inconvenience this will cause our customers and condemn the drivers’ actions.

“We urge them to engage in meaningful talks around modernising working practices and developing a railway fit for the 21st century.”

A union spokesman said the company does not employ enough drivers to deliver its services.

Aslef members at seven train companies went on strike on Saturday, causing huge disruption to services.

More strikes are planned in August by Aslef, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association in worsening rows over pay, jobs and conditions.

An Avanti spokesperson added: ”We have a long-standing agreement with drivers for them to work shifts as overtime.

“The drivers like this as they earn extra money. Normally there are circa 250 trains a week covered by this arrangement, with a pool of extremely reliable drivers that sign up regularly and without issue.

“Literally overnight, the number for this week has dropped to fewer than 10 trains covered by overtime. The drivers have, en masse, withdrawn their volunteering.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Nadine Dorries at the launch of Liz Truss’s campaign (PA)
Truss insists she wants ‘positive’ campaign after Dorries tweet
President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina (Brian Lawless/PA)
President reiterates condemnation of Ukraine war after row over wife’s letter
Criminal defence barristers outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London during a previous strike (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Criminal courts face further disruption as barristers strike for fifth week
Rishi Sunak speaking to Tory members at Fontwell Park racecourse as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Joe Sene/PA)
Sunak non-committal when asked if Chris Pincher should resign as an MP
An England fan holds a flag in the stands as England celebrate winning the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)
No Downing Street reception for victorious Lionesses
Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy has visited striking workers on a picket line, despite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s comments that the party must move from being a ‘party of protest’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy pictured visiting picket line
Patients are waiting up to eight months for an HIV prevention drug (PA)
NHS Lothian patients wait up to eight months for HIV drug, figures show
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has little over a month left in office (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson to take summer break as his time in No 10 nears its…
Ex-Tory leader Lord Hague (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Lord Hague urges Tories to back ‘highly disciplined, rational’ Sunak for PM
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Truss vs Sunak: Where do the Tory leadership contenders stand on policy?

More from The Press & Journal

Crowds at Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man receives serious injury to face in unprovoked Belladrum assault
0
Protesters at the Castlegate on Monday, August 1 2022. Pictured dancing is Gillian Ruth Siddons. Photo: Paul Glendell.
Climate and migrant campaigners stage protest at the Castlegate
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: A symbolic week at Muirfield as the Honourable Company…
Aberdeen Women's new signing Eirinn McCafferty. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Aberdeen Women sign defender Eirinn McCafferty - who has been impressed by 'professional' standard…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. The Limousin champ from Michael Robertson, Tomintoul was judged champ of champs at Nairn Picture shows; Nairn Show champion of Champions, a Limousin. NairnShow. Nancy Nicolson/DCT Media Date; 30/07/2022
Bumper crowd breaks new ground at Nairn Show
Banchory showground is a Paradise for spectators