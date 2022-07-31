Devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire unveiled

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 12:07 am
The Knaresborough Viaduct on River Nidd in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Knaresborough Viaduct on River Nidd in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

York and North Yorkshire are to elect a mayor and receive £540 million of government investment over 30 years in a landmark devolution deal to be signed on Monday.

The agreement will create a new combined authority across the region led by a directly elected mayor, who will have the power to spend the money on key local priorities such as transport, education and housing.

It is the first city and rural region to see devolution on the scale enjoyed by city regions such as South and West Yorkshire, according to the Department for Levelling Up.

The unveiling of the plan coincides with Yorkshire Day.

Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark, who will sign the deal with the leaders of North Yorkshire County Council and the City of York, said: “Yorkshire Day 2022 is an historic one.

“It marks the return of powers and resources from London to much of the historic North Riding.

“Levelling up – driving prosperity and opportunity in all parts of Britain – is done best when people locally can forge the future of their area. This deal is a big step in that direction”.

Residents will elect a mayor in May 2024 if the proposed deal becomes reality.

The plans aim to tackle regional inequalities by not only reducing the national north-south divide, but also helping to address economic differences between urban and rural areas.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said: “Local leaders are best placed to know what their communities need so I’m delighted that the people of York and North Yorkshire will be able to directly elect a mayor to deliver on their priorities.”

North Yorkshire County Council’s leader Carl Les said: “The chance to secure a host of decision-making powers as well as bringing in millions of pounds of investment for North Yorkshire is a huge opportunity to shape the future of the county for many years to come.

“Whether it is improving skills and education, bringing in more investment to the region or helping improve transport links and providing much-needed affordable housing, the deal will enable us to take far greater control of our own destinies.”

City of York Council’s leader Keith Aspden added: “Given its significance, I would encourage everyone in the city to take the opportunity to look at the details of this proposed deal, which could secure tens of millions of Government funding annually to support the local economy, invest in local businesses, drive innovation, particularly around initiatives such as BioYorkshire, and help improve the lives of our residents.”

He said a public consultation is still under consideration, with businesses and residents to be invited to have their say on the details of the deal if agreed.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) welcomed the announcement, with regional director Beckie Hart saying it has “long believed that local leaders, supported by the private sector and wider stakeholders, are best placed to recognise and act upon an area’s strengths and development needs.”

The deal is the first of 13 devolution negotiations named in February’s Levelling Up White Paper, which detailed plans for creating better opportunities outside the south east of England, to come to fruition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Piers Morgan jokes Russia is not on his ‘vacation to-do list’ after sanction
Penny Mordaunt has backed Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Penny Mordaunt endorses ex-leadership rival Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson
David Cameron is among the politicians and journalists banned from entering Russia (Victoria Jones/PA)
Russia ramps up sanctions by banning 39 UK politicians and journalists
Nadine Dorries at the launch of Liz Truss’s campaign (PA)
Truss insists she wants ‘positive’ campaign after Dorries tweet
President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina (Brian Lawless/PA)
President reiterates condemnation of Ukraine war after row over wife’s letter
Criminal defence barristers outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London during a previous strike (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Criminal courts face further disruption as barristers strike for fifth week
Rishi Sunak speaking to Tory members at Fontwell Park racecourse as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Joe Sene/PA)
Sunak non-committal when asked if Chris Pincher should resign as an MP
An England fan holds a flag in the stands as England celebrate winning the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)
No Downing Street reception for victorious Lionesses
Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy has visited striking workers on a picket line, despite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s comments that the party must move from being a ‘party of protest’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy pictured visiting picket line
Patients are waiting up to eight months for an HIV prevention drug (PA)
NHS Lothian patients wait up to eight months for HIV drug, figures show

More from The Press & Journal

The award Champion of the Champions went to an Aberdeen-ANgus cow and calf, owned and displayed by Mark Wattie and Beth Dandie. Photo by Duncan Brown.
Princess Royal marks end of 'very successful' Turriff Show with special visit
0
Scotland's Neah Evans.
Neah Evans gold medal 'gamble' almost pays off - but Cuminestown cyclist finishes fourth…
Four vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Laurencekirk
0
The Princess Royal at the Turriff Show. All pictures by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: A Royal time celebrated at Turriff Show
The police are investigating a theft near Wilsons Newsagent. Supplied by Google.
Police investigate theft on Aberdeen's King Street
0
This Monday's Highland League Weekly features highlights of another TWO Breedon Highland League matches.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh and Huntly v…
0