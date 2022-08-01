Edinburgh short-term lets to require planning permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edinburgh short-term lets to require planning permission

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 10:34 am
Edinburgh is home to about a third of short-term lets in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Edinburgh is home to about a third of short-term lets in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Short-term lets in Scotland’s capital will require planning permission after the Scottish Government approved plans from the local authority.

A third of all short-term lets in Scotland can be found in Edinburgh and the city council moved earlier this year to limit numbers, unveiling plans for owners to apply for planning permission in order to change the use of the property from a residential home to a short-term let.

The Scottish Government has now approved the required changes in planning requirements which will see the entirety of the capital become a short-term let control area after local authorities were given new powers last year.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said: “Edinburgh was the first local authority in Scotland to propose a short-term let control area and Scottish Government approval represents a major step forward.”

From October, new owners of short-term lets across Scotland will be required to apply to the local council for a licence to operate, while existing owners will have until April 2023.

“We have committed to give local authorities the powers to address concerns about the impact of commercial short-term letting in their communities, should they want to do that,” Ms Robison added.

“This is an example of that local choice in action – supported by the majority of respondents to the council’s consultation on the proposed designation.

“I recognise the important role which short-term lets play as a source of flexible and responsive accommodation for tourists and workers, which brings many benefits to hosts, visitors and our economy.

“However, we know that in certain areas, particularly tourist hot spots, high numbers of lets can cause problems for neighbours and make it harder for people to find homes to live in.”

The control area will be the first in Scotland cover the city in its entirety.

Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day said: “This is the news we have been waiting for after leading the way in campaigning for change.

“I am delighted that ministers have answered our calls and we look forward to reviewing the full details included in the decision released today.

“It paves the way for Edinburgh becoming the first short-term let control area in Scotland. For far too long, too many homes have been lost in our city to the holiday market.

“In fact, around a third of all short-term lets in Scotland are here in the capital, so their associated issues of safety, anti-social behaviour and noise have a detrimental effect on many of our residents.

“We will now progress implementing the changes and the next step should be looking at whether we can apply a cap on numbers, too.”

The changes were passed by the council’s planning committee unanimously earlier this year, while 85% of respondents to a consultation backed the move.

But Airbnb, one of the world’s leading short-term let platforms, has said stricter regulations could hit the economy hard.

Research by the firm, which would likely be among the worst impacted by more stringent rules, suggested that it could cost the economy as much as £133 million and 7,000 jobs.

