Image of Sunak stabbing PM in the back not part of Truss campaign, says Coffey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Image of Sunak stabbing PM in the back not part of Truss campaign, says Coffey

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 10:58 am
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Nadine Dorries “chose” to retweet a mocked-up image of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back with a knife, not Liz Truss’s campaign, Therese Coffey has said.

Over the weekend, the Culture Secretary shared a doctored image on Twitter that portrayed Mr Johnson as Julius Caesar, with Mr Sunak as Brutus wielding a knife behind his back.

A string of Conservative MPs quickly condemned Ms Dorries and branded the attacks on the former chancellor as “dangerous” in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess.

Speaking to Times Radio this morning, the Work and Pensions Secretary, who is Ms Truss’s campaign manager, distanced the Foreign Secretary from Ms Dorries’ retweet.

Ms Coffey said: “Well, I wouldn’t have done it. The Liz for Leader campaign certainly didn’t do it. Nadine chose to do it. I’ve made her aware that many colleagues were upset by it.

“It’s for Nadine to decide how she runs her social media. But all I say is that I’m really here to focus on Liz rather than other news.”

She added: “I’m not going to go into individual conversations, but she recognised that other people would have been upset by some of this, but she’s very keen to make the case herself.

“And Nadine is a very special lady. She was full of life yesterday in her role as Culture Secretary, supporting the lionesses, too. But I’m really here to talk about Liz Truss.”

The former chancellor was asked about accusations he is a “backstabber” on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, but said he would not comment specifically on “what others are choosing to say”.

He added: “I will tackle the broader claim that they (the accusations) relate to, because I do think there is a risk that people are looking at the last few months of the Government with slightly rose-tinted glasses about what it was really like.

“Because it wasn’t working as it should, and crucially the Government found itself on the wrong side of a very serious ethical issue, and, for me, also going down the wrong economic path, and that’s why in the end more than 60 MPs at the last count, I think, resigned from the Government, of which I, after a lot of deliberation and months of standing by the PM, was one of them.”

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Ms Dorries accused the former chancellor of “planning a coup for a very long time” and said she commented on his dress sense to “alert Tory members not to be taken in by appearances in the way that happened to many of us who served with the chancellor in Cabinet”.

The Culture Secretary had previously criticised the Tory leadership hopeful for wearing Prada shoes, arguing that such a display of his wealth shows he is out of touch.

Conservative leadership bid
Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)

Business minister Greg Hands described Ms Dorries’ actions as “distasteful” and “dangerous”, telling Sky News: “I’m sure Liz Truss would disown this kind of behaviour.

“I think this is appalling. Look, it’s not even a year since the stabbing of Sir David Amess at his Southend constituency surgery, so I think this is very, very bad taste, dangerous even”.

Mr Hands, who is backing Mr Sunak in the race for No 10, added: “I do find it distasteful.”

Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland, another supporter of Mr Sunak, also criticised the behaviour.

“I think that sort of imagery and narrative is not just incendiary, it’s wrong,” he told BBC Radio Wales.

“I think it’s time for those who think that an argument about Prada shoes or earrings is more important, for instance, should wind their neck in and let people talk about the issues rather than the personality”.

Former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis, who has thrown his weight behind Ms Truss in the leadership contest, told Sky News: “It’s certainly not the sort of thing I would tweet.”

He added: “Nadine is well-known as having strong views on things. Nadine speaks for herself, she’s very much an individual on that. But that is not a position that Liz would take”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Piers Morgan jokes Russia is not on his ‘vacation to-do list’ after sanction
Penny Mordaunt has backed Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Penny Mordaunt endorses ex-leadership rival Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson
David Cameron is among the politicians and journalists banned from entering Russia (Victoria Jones/PA)
Russia ramps up sanctions by banning 39 UK politicians and journalists
Nadine Dorries at the launch of Liz Truss’s campaign (PA)
Truss insists she wants ‘positive’ campaign after Dorries tweet
President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina (Brian Lawless/PA)
President reiterates condemnation of Ukraine war after row over wife’s letter
Criminal defence barristers outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London during a previous strike (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Criminal courts face further disruption as barristers strike for fifth week
Rishi Sunak speaking to Tory members at Fontwell Park racecourse as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Joe Sene/PA)
Sunak non-committal when asked if Chris Pincher should resign as an MP
An England fan holds a flag in the stands as England celebrate winning the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)
No Downing Street reception for victorious Lionesses
Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy has visited striking workers on a picket line, despite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s comments that the party must move from being a ‘party of protest’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy pictured visiting picket line
Patients are waiting up to eight months for an HIV prevention drug (PA)
NHS Lothian patients wait up to eight months for HIV drug, figures show

More from The Press & Journal

The award Champion of the Champions went to an Aberdeen-ANgus cow and calf, owned and displayed by Mark Wattie and Beth Dandie. Photo by Duncan Brown.
Princess Royal marks end of 'very successful' Turriff Show with special visit
0
Scotland's Neah Evans.
Neah Evans gold medal 'gamble' almost pays off - but Cuminestown cyclist finishes fourth…
Four vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Laurencekirk
0
The Princess Royal at the Turriff Show. All pictures by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: A Royal time celebrated at Turriff Show
The police are investigating a theft near Wilsons Newsagent. Supplied by Google.
Police investigate theft on Aberdeen's King Street
0
This Monday's Highland League Weekly features highlights of another TWO Breedon Highland League matches.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh and Huntly v…
0