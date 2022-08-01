No Downing Street reception for victorious Lionesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

No Downing Street reception for victorious Lionesses

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 2:08 pm
An England fan holds a flag in the stands as England celebrate winning the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)
An England fan holds a flag in the stands as England celebrate winning the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Downing Street has insisted Boris Johnson is supportive of women’s football amid questions over his absence from Wembley and the lack of a No 10 reception for the victorious Lionesses.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman was quizzed on why Mr Johnson watched England’s historic Euros triumph from his country residence, given he attended the men’s final in their equivalent contest last year.

It also emerged that, unlike other successful sporting teams, the Lionesses will not be honoured with a visit to No 10 this week.

The Prime Minister is at the funeral of Northern Ireland peace process architect Lord Trimble on Monday, and is then taking leave from Wednesday to Sunday.

The England men’s cricket team were invited to Downing Street following their win in the Ashes in 2005, as were the men’s Rugby World Cup victors in 2003.

Cricket – Ashes Victory Parade – London
England cricketers Andrew Flintoff, left, and Kevin Pietersen arrive at Downing Street following the Ashes victory parade in London in 2005 (Mark Lees/PA)

The women’s national rugby and cricket teams have also previously been honoured with receptions at No 10.

The Prime Minister attended the men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley last year, where England lost to Italy.

But he chose to tune into the Lionesses’ crunch tie with Germany from Chequers – with the match culminating in a 2-1 triumph for England after extra time, securing the first major tournament title for the country since 1966.

Mr Johnson’s German counterpart Olaf Scholz was at Wembley on Sunday, while No 10 said the Foreign Secretary and the Culture Secretary represented the UK Government at the final.

Mr Scholz also visited the German team in their dressing room after the game.

Over the weekend, Mr Johnson was celebrating his wedding to wife Carrie at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor.

The pair hosted family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials in a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.

Asked whether the Prime Minister’s absence from Wembley reflected badly on his attitude to the women’s game, his spokesman said: “I think the public will judge the Government on the support it has given to women’s football.

“This is a Government that has stood steadfastly in terms of supporting the women’s game and investing in it.

“The Prime Minister has been supporting the team throughout and was watching the game with his family at home.”

Meanwhile, No 10 said there are “no plans” to add a new bank holiday to mark the Lionesses’ victory.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Uefa Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium in 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “Obviously we all want to celebrate the Lionesses’ win, but there are no plans to change the current pattern of public bank holidays.”

But he said Mr Johnson will “definitely” want the Lionesses to receive “the recognition they rightly deserve” after England’s triumph.

Asked if the Prime Minister would back damehoods for the Lionesses following their win, the spokesman said: “The Prime Minister would definitely want to see the team receive the recognition they rightly deserve for their historic victory.

“On honours specifically, there is obviously a process that is a matter for the independent honours committee, but clearly the public want to see (the) Lionesses receive recognition.”

