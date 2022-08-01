Penny Mordaunt endorses ex-leadership rival Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Penny Mordaunt endorses ex-leadership rival Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 7:36 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 7:46 pm
Penny Mordaunt has backed Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Penny Mordaunt has backed Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss has received a boost in her bid to replace Boris Johnson after she received the backing of former leadership rival Penny Mordaunt.

Trade minister Ms Mordaunt narrowly lost out to Ms Truss for a place in the final two in the Conservative Party leadership race with Rishi Sunak.

Ms Mordaunt opened the latest hustings in Exeter by giving her support to Foreign Secretary Ms Truss, calling her the “hope candidate”.

The Portsmouth North MP said the Conservatives will “short-change the country, we may lose an election” if they get the decision wrong.

She said: “I could have remained undeclared, I could be off sipping pina coladas right now but I’m not because this is too important and I’m not going to leave this to chance.”

Ms Mordaunt noted choosing between the two candidates is hard, adding: “Who can lead? Who can build that team and deliver for our country? Who does have that bold economic plan that our nation needs?

“Who has got reach? Who can relate to people? Who understands that people need help with the cost of living now? And who is going to rightly clobber our opponents?

“Who is going to hold seats and win back councils and who most embodies the vision and values the British public had in their heads and their hearts when they voted in 2016 and 2019?

“At the start of this final phase of this contest, I didn’t know the answer to those questions but I’ve seen enough to know who the person I’m going to put my faith in is – and that is Liz Truss.”

Tory members cheered the announcement, with Ms Mordaunt adding: “Her graft, her authenticity, her determination, her ambition for this country, her consistency and sense of duty – she knows what she believes in, and her resolve to stand up against tyranny and fight for freedom.

Liz Truss
Liz Truss (Henry Nicholls/PA)

“That’s what our country stands for and that’s why I know with her we can win.

“And actually seeing her over the last few weeks has made me want to help her, to help her win, to help build the team we need to win the country, and to give ourselves as a party and as a nation the pride and confidence we need to reach our full potential.

“In short folks, to give us all hope. She for me is the hope candidate.”

Ms Truss, in her opening speech, said of Ms Mordaunt: “She’s a great person, she’s a great politician, she’s a great patriot and I’m proud to call her my friend.”

The unity between the two Conservative MPs was in stark contrast to earlier exchanges in the leadership campaign, which saw allies of Ms Truss deny involvement in a “black ops” campaign against Ms Mordaunt.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Piers Morgan jokes Russia is not on his ‘vacation to-do list’ after sanction
David Cameron is among the politicians and journalists banned from entering Russia (Victoria Jones/PA)
Russia ramps up sanctions by banning 39 UK politicians and journalists
Nadine Dorries at the launch of Liz Truss’s campaign (PA)
Truss insists she wants ‘positive’ campaign after Dorries tweet
President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina (Brian Lawless/PA)
President reiterates condemnation of Ukraine war after row over wife’s letter
Criminal defence barristers outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London during a previous strike (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Criminal courts face further disruption as barristers strike for fifth week
Rishi Sunak speaking to Tory members at Fontwell Park racecourse as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Joe Sene/PA)
Sunak non-committal when asked if Chris Pincher should resign as an MP
An England fan holds a flag in the stands as England celebrate winning the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)
No Downing Street reception for victorious Lionesses
Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy has visited striking workers on a picket line, despite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s comments that the party must move from being a ‘party of protest’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy pictured visiting picket line
Patients are waiting up to eight months for an HIV prevention drug (PA)
NHS Lothian patients wait up to eight months for HIV drug, figures show
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has little over a month left in office (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson to take summer break as his time in No 10 nears its…

More from The Press & Journal

The award Champion of the Champions went to an Aberdeen-ANgus cow and calf, owned and displayed by Mark Wattie and Beth Dandie. Photo by Duncan Brown.
Princess Royal marks end of 'very successful' Turriff Show with special visit
0
Scotland's Neah Evans.
Neah Evans gold medal 'gamble' almost pays off - but Cuminestown cyclist finishes fourth…
Four vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Laurencekirk
0
The Princess Royal at the Turriff Show. All pictures by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: A Royal time celebrated at Turriff Show
The police are investigating a theft near Wilsons Newsagent. Supplied by Google.
Police investigate theft on Aberdeen's King Street
0
This Monday's Highland League Weekly features highlights of another TWO Breedon Highland League matches.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh and Huntly v…
0