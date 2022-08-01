Lionesses should be honoured for historic Euros victory – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Lionesses should be honoured for historic Euros victory – Labour

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 10:32 pm
England players celebrate their victory over Germany (Danny Lawson/PA)
England players celebrate their victory over Germany (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour has called for the Lionesses to be honoured for their historic Euros victory.

The party is urging the Government to capitalise on England’s success to ensure young girls who are now inspired to get playing can go on to become stars.

In a game plan for ministers to “put the ball in the back of the net” for women’s sport, Labour has called for a new bank holiday to celebrate the triumph of the Euros champions.

The Government should also ensure all the Lionesses receive “the recognition they deserve” in the New Years’ Honours List, the party said, and announce a chair for its review of women’s football.

Meanwhile, Labour is calling on Uefa to make prize money fairer in future Euro tournaments, as it said men’s teams currently receive 23 times more winnings than their counterparts in the women’s game.

Lucy Powell, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, accused the Tories of having a “terrible record of building on our sports stars’ success with a real and lasting legacy”.

The Government pledged to increase grassroots sport participation as part of the legacy of the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

But Labour pointed to figures in a recent report by the National Audit Office (NAO) showing the proportion of adults taking part in sport at least once a week declined in the three years following the Games.

The head of the NAO said in comments published alongside the study the Government had since “refocused its approach on the benefits of sport and physical activity, targeting the inactive”.

Overall activity levels were “gradually increasing”, he said, but gains were lost when the pandemic crippled the country.

Ms Powell said: “The country is rightly proud of our winning Lionesses, who have shown the best of British.

“The Conservatives have a terrible record of building on our sports stars success with a real and lasting legacy.

“Ministers must ensure we do not miss the open goal opportunity their success provides in cementing the women’s game.

“This is a potential game changing moment to capitalise on the momentum behind women’s football and ensure young girls who are inspired to pick up a ball today can be the next Lionesses.”

Earlier, asked if Boris Johnson would back damehoods for the Lionesses following their win at Wembley, his official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister would definitely want to see the team receive the recognition they rightly deserve for their historic victory.

“On honours specifically, there is obviously a process that is a matter for the independent honours committee, but clearly the public want to see (the) Lionesses receive recognition.”

No 10 said there were “no plans” to add a new bank holiday to mark the victory.

A DCMS spokesperson said: “We strongly reject these assertions. Ministers continue to promote women’s sport as a top priority and are committed to using the power of the Lionesses’ success to keep pushing to level the playing field.

“We stood by women’s football during the pandemic, with £2.9 million in grants to the Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship.

“We put £4.6million towards the staging of Euro 2022, recently confirmed that the Women’s World Cup and Women’s Euros have been added to the list of events that must be made available to free-to-air television broadcasters, and announced a review of the domestic women’s game that will launch later this summer.

“Right now, we’re investing an extra £230 million into building or upgrading up to 8,000 grassroots facilities by 2025, to ensure we continue to develop the talent of the future and build on the class of 2022’s success.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Liz Truss to face GB News audience for live questions
Irish President Michael D Higgins with his wife Sabina. (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sabina Higgins ‘dismayed’ by criticism as she defends Ukraine letter
Liz Truss, during her visit to Twelve Oaks Farm in Newton Abbot, Devon (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Truss U-turn on regional pay for public sector workers: how it happened
BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by South Wales Police, of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, whose body was discovered in the River Ogmore on July 31 2021, not far from his home. His mother Angharad Williamson, 31, his stepfather John Cole, 40 and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court. Issue date: Thursday April 21, 2022.
Inspectors criticise council which had oversight of murdered Logan Mwangi
Almost one in 10 of the operations planned for June were cancelled (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lib Dems call for ‘decisive action’ after rise in number of cancelled operations
Leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Peter Nicholls/Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss abandons £8.8bn policy to slash public sector pay amid backlash
The Scottish Child Payment has proved beneficial to families, a Government report has found (Ian West/PA)
Impact of Scottish Child Payment felt ‘keenly’ by families, says Government
Liz Truss is widely seen as the frontrunner to be the next prime minister (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Liz Truss plan to cut public sector pay would ‘level down’ nation – Tory…
Police Scotland has seen its number of full time equivalent officers fall by 679 over the last year, to the lowest total since the force was created (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland officer numbers at lowest level since force created
Beth Mead lifts the trophy during a fan celebration to commemorate England’s Euro 2022 triumph in Trafalgar Square (Steven Paston/PA)
Truss and Sunak commit to No 10 reception for triumphant Lionesses

More from The Press & Journal

Calmac mv hebrides
No ferries between Western Isles and Uig after MV Hebrides is pulled from service
0
The I Bike Communities project launched in Aberdeen this week. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.
Cycling scheme which aims to get adults on their bike launches in Aberdeen
0
Cormac Sharpe had a key win for Scotland's juniors at Downfield.
Ross Laird rescues a draw for Scotland in Home International opener against Wales at…
wick lifeboat rescue
Paddleboarder swept out to sea off Wick coast rescued by lifeboat after being spotted…
0
Petrol prices at Asda and Tesco in Elgin.
Huge 10p petrol price difference between Asda and Tesco just a mile apart could…
0
Big Brother 2003 winner Cameron Stout after his Big Brother victory. Pic: PA
Cameron Stout on Big Brother's return: 'I entered as a joke and never thought…
0