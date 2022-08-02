‘Surprising momentum’ in housing market as prices increase by 11% annually

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Surprising momentum’ in housing market as prices increase by 11% annually

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 7:56 am Updated: August 2, 2022, 11:20 am
The housing market retained a surprising degree of momentum in July, despite the mounting pressures on household budgets, according to Nationwide Building Society (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The housing market retained a surprising degree of momentum in July, despite the mounting pressures on household budgets, according to Nationwide Building Society (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The housing market retained a surprising degree of momentum in July, despite the mounting pressures on household budgets, according to an index.

Annual UK house price growth accelerated slightly in July to 11.0%, from 10.7% in June, according to Nationwide Building Society, which added that it expects the market to slow in the months ahead.

Prices were up by 0.1% month on month, marking the 12th monthly increase on this measure in a row.

The average house price in July was £271,209.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The housing market has retained a surprising degree of momentum given the mounting pressures on household budgets from high inflation, which has already driven consumer confidence to all-time lows.

“While there are tentative signs of a slowdown in activity, with a dip in the number of mortgage approvals for house purchases in June, this has yet to feed through to price growth.

“Demand continues to be supported by strong labour market conditions, where the unemployment rate remains near 50-year lows and with the number of job vacancies close to record highs.

“At the same time, the limited stock of homes on the market has helped keep upward pressure on house prices.

“We continue to expect the market to slow as pressure on household budgets intensifies in the coming quarters, with inflation set to reach double digits towards the end of the year.

“Moreover, the Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates further, which will also exert a cooling impact on the market if this feeds through to mortgage rates.”

Mr Gardner said transactions among home-movers with a mortgage have slowed more than other sectors.

This probably reflects the recent stamp duty holiday, which ended last year, encouraging home-movers to bring forward purchases at that time, he said.

He continued: “First-time buyer mortgage completions have remained resilient, and are now (around) 5% above pre-pandemic levels, despite growing affordability pressures.

“Indeed, house price growth has continued to outpace earnings by a wide margin, increasing the deposit hurdle, and, together with higher interest rates, has pushed up mortgage repayments relative to incomes.

“The number of cash transactions has remained elevated, though its share of activity has remained broadly stable at (around) 35%.

“This is partly a reflection of an ageing population (where more people own their homes outright).

“However, properties purchased for investment, such as a holiday home or buy-to-let, is also an important element of the cash market.

“Buy-to-let purchases involving a mortgage also remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“Sentiment is likely buoyed by the fact that rental demand remains strong, with upward pressure on rents, which may be encouraging landlords to enter the market, particularly if they view property as a hedge against inflation.”

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, said that, with a further Bank of England base rate hike expected later this week, “this should have a dampening effect on the market”.

She continued: “Add in the barrage of challenges to come – from the surge in energy prices in October, when the energy watchdog increases the cap on bills, to runaway inflation continuing to outstrip wage growth – and the pressure on household finances will only intensify, potentially placing even more pressure on the property sector.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “For those wondering how house prices can continue to grow as the cost-of-living squeeze intensifies, the answer is that they are happening for the same reason – a supply chain disruption.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, which represents estate and letting agents, said: “The market has been relentless for the past two years. Our member agents are telling us that they are now beginning to see the signs of a return to a normal seasonal trend when the market slows down in the summer months.

“But year-on-year price growth is still high and, despite the rising cost-of-living, all indications are for that to continue for some time yet, while it remains cheap to borrow money and with the number of buyers still outnumbering properties available.”

Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, suggested the ongoing surge in mortgage rates will cause buyer demand to cool further.

She said: “The rate for a two-year 75% LTV (loan-to-value) fixed-rate mortgage already has increased to 2.88% in June from 1.57% in December – the fastest six-monthly increase since at least 1995 – and looks set to rise to around 3.1% by the end of the year, if the MPC (Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee) delivers the rate hikes that markets currently expect.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “Over the past month the number of buyer inquiries has started to subside, and we are seeing a more balanced sales market that could mean we will see house price growth cool.

“While homeowners have seen the value of their property grow substantially, increasing financial pressure from cost-of-living inflation has many hesitant about upscaling and some potential movers are now deciding to stay put.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Scottish Government has provided £500,000 of funding to raise awareness of cyber attacks (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Government to fund cyber security training for 250 organisations
(PA)
Tory vote security concerns ‘highlight cyber risk to democratic process’
The sector faced pressure from the increasing costs of living (Victoria Jones/PA)
Service sector at worst point since Alpha variant lockdown, survey suggests
A ‘significantly improved’ pay offer is needed to prevent a strike by council workers, a union has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Much better pay offer needed to avert council worker strike, says union
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he cannot set out a timetable for his party’s return to devolved powersharing at Stormont (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
DUP cannot give timetable for return to powersharing, says Donaldson
Boris Johnson is to begin a summer holiday on Wednesday with his premiership set to end in less than five weeks’ time (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson going on summer holiday less than five weeks before leaving No 10
The latest polling shows Liz Truss has extended her lead over Rishi Sunak when it comes to party member backing
Ballots ‘delay’ gives Sunak time before votes cast as Truss pulls ahead in poll
The political institutions at Stormont have not been functioning as part of the DUP’s protest against the NI Protocol (Paul Faith/PA)
MLAs to gather in latest attempt to elect Stormont speaker
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are fighting for votes (PA)
Conservative Party delays sending out leadership ballots on security advice
Inflation is hitting shoppers and bill payers across the UK. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Stagflation warning as UK ‘set to enter recession’

More from The Press & Journal

Lexi was rescued form a drain at Gordonstoun school.
Tiny kitten recovering well after being rescued from drain at Elgin school
0
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak before taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate live. Our Next Prime Minister, presented by Sophie Raworth, a head-to-head debate at Victoria Hall in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, between the Conservative party leadership candidates. Picture date: Monday July 25, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tories. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak invited to Aberdeen to debate North Sea oil and…
Orkney was found to have the worst internet connection in the UK.
Top four worst spots in UK for internet connection are in Highlands and Islands
0
The boys were rescued from the River Don.
Two boys rescued from River Don
To go with story by Gemma Mackenzie. Picture for rural crime story - The deployment of Police Scotland quad bikes in some parts of rural Scotland has made a positive contribution to the ongoing challenge of rural crime in these areas. Picture shows; Picture for rural crime story - The deployment of Police Scotland quad bikes in some parts of rural Scotland has made a positive contribution to the ongoing challenge of rural crime in these areas.. unknown. Supplied by NFU Scotland Date; 20/11/2020
Scots farmers see rural crime surge
Champions impress as Turriff Show makes a return to the circuit