Highland probable suicide deaths above Scotland’s average, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Highland probable suicide deaths above Scotland’s average, figures show

By Justin Bowie and Craig Paton
August 2, 2022, 10:48 am Updated: August 2, 2022, 6:12 pm
The number of probable deaths by suicide is the lowest since 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The number of probable deaths by suicide is the lowest since 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Highland has one of the highest probable suicide death rates in Scotland, according to concerning new figures.

Data from National Records of Scotland showed 40 people are suspected to have taken their own lives in the region last year.

Orkney and Shetland also had rates higher than the national average, but those figures may be influenced by their smaller populations.

Across Scotland, probable suicides fell by 6% in 2021, the second consecutive year the number of fatalities had dropped.

The majority of suspected suicide deaths were men (565), compared to just 188 women during 2021.

Men remain three times more likely to take their own lives than women, according to the figures, with a rate of seven women per 100,000 dying by probable suicide compared to 21 men per 100,000.

The rate of probable suicide among those living in the most deprived areas of Scotland was also much higher than those in the least deprived areas.

According to the figures, 7.5 people per 100,000 in the most affluent areas of the country died by probable suicide in 2021, compared to 21.4 per 100,000 in the poorest areas.

Some 35.6 men per 100,000 in the most deprived areas died by probable suicide in 2021, compared to just 12 per 100,000 in the most affluent areas – both of which showed an increase from the previous year.

For women, 3.2 per 100,000 of those in the most affluent areas died by probable suicide, compared to 8.3 per 100,000 in the poorest areas.

The Scottish Government’s mental health minister, Kevin Stewart, described every death by suicide as a “tragedy for the loved ones left behind”, adding: “While the number of deaths has dropped in recent years, I remain committed to reducing suicide and providing support for those who are affected by this heartbreak.

“We provide annual funding of £300,000 to Public Health Scotland to provide support for local suicide prevention work which helps communities implement local suicide prevention action plans.

“Our ambition is to get everyone working together to prevent suicide which is why we have been engaging with those affected to publish a prevention strategy for Scotland next month.

“This will set out how the Government, partners and local communities can come together to help prevent future suicides.

“It is important that people know there is help available if they are feeling suicidal.

“Anyone in need of support should contact their GP or call the NHS 24 helpline.

“Support can also be found online, through NHS Inform, and on the Samaritans and Breathing Space websites.”

Danielle Rowley, the influencing manager at leading charity Samaritans Scotland and former Labour MP, said there was “still a huge amount of work to be done”.

“While we welcome the overall downward trend, particularly a significant reduction among females, we must continue to take action on the range of factors that may contribute to suicide risk.

“Those living in Scotland’s most deprived areas remain three times more likely to die by suicide than those in more affluent areas, and men continue to account for most deaths.

“This data, and Samaritans’ own research, suggests reaching out to men from lower income areas, who are at the highest risk of suicide, must be a major focus of preventing suicide in Scotland.

“Suicide is complex and there is no single reason why someone may take their own life.

“However, by ensuring there is a range of support available to those who are struggling – and working to address inequalities in our society – these numbers can be reduced further.

“We receive a call to Samaritans’ helpline every 10 seconds. It reminds us why we continue not only to be there 24/7 for anyone who needs a listening ear, but also to make real and lasting change to achieve our vision for a Scotland where fewer lives are lost to, and devastated by, suicide.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Scottish Government has provided £500,000 of funding to raise awareness of cyber attacks (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Government to fund cyber security training for 250 organisations
(PA)
Tory vote security concerns ‘highlight cyber risk to democratic process’
The sector faced pressure from the increasing costs of living (Victoria Jones/PA)
Service sector at worst point since Alpha variant lockdown, survey suggests
A ‘significantly improved’ pay offer is needed to prevent a strike by council workers, a union has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Much better pay offer needed to avert council worker strike, says union
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he cannot set out a timetable for his party’s return to devolved powersharing at Stormont (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
DUP cannot give timetable for return to powersharing, says Donaldson
Boris Johnson is to begin a summer holiday on Wednesday with his premiership set to end in less than five weeks’ time (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson going on summer holiday less than five weeks before leaving No 10
The latest polling shows Liz Truss has extended her lead over Rishi Sunak when it comes to party member backing
Ballots ‘delay’ gives Sunak time before votes cast as Truss pulls ahead in poll
The political institutions at Stormont have not been functioning as part of the DUP’s protest against the NI Protocol (Paul Faith/PA)
MLAs to gather in latest attempt to elect Stormont speaker
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are fighting for votes (PA)
Conservative Party delays sending out leadership ballots on security advice
Inflation is hitting shoppers and bill payers across the UK. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Stagflation warning as UK ‘set to enter recession’

More from The Press & Journal

Angus MacNeil in row with energy regulator over DIY free electricity claim
Lexi was rescued form a drain at Gordonstoun school.
Tiny kitten recovering well after being rescued from drain at Elgin school
0
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak before taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate live. Our Next Prime Minister, presented by Sophie Raworth, a head-to-head debate at Victoria Hall in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, between the Conservative party leadership candidates. Picture date: Monday July 25, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tories. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak invited to Aberdeen to debate North Sea oil and…
Orkney was found to have the worst internet connection in the UK.
Top four worst spots in UK for internet connection are in Highlands and Islands
0
The boys were rescued from the River Don.
Two boys rescued from River Don
To go with story by Gemma Mackenzie. Picture for rural crime story - The deployment of Police Scotland quad bikes in some parts of rural Scotland has made a positive contribution to the ongoing challenge of rural crime in these areas. Picture shows; Picture for rural crime story - The deployment of Police Scotland quad bikes in some parts of rural Scotland has made a positive contribution to the ongoing challenge of rural crime in these areas.. unknown. Supplied by NFU Scotland Date; 20/11/2020
Scots farmers see rural crime surge