Inspectors criticise council which had oversight of murdered Logan Mwangi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Inspectors criticise council which had oversight of murdered Logan Mwangi

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 12:58 pm
BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by South Wales Police, of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, whose body was discovered in the River Ogmore on July 31 2021, not far from his home. His mother Angharad Williamson, 31, his stepfather John Cole, 40 and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court. Issue date: Thursday April 21, 2022.
BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by South Wales Police, of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, whose body was discovered in the River Ogmore on July 31 2021, not far from his home. His mother Angharad Williamson, 31, his stepfather John Cole, 40 and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court. Issue date: Thursday April 21, 2022.

There remain “serious concerns” with the children’s services department which had oversight of murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi, a watchdog has found.

Care Inspectorate Wales acknowledged there had been improvements at Bridgend County Borough Council in the last 12 months there was a need for “further urgent action” to improve services for children and families.

Logan was killed by his mother, stepfather and stepbrother in July last year after suffering “catastrophic” internal injuries consistent with a “brutal and sustained assault” likened to a car crash.

Angharad Williamson, 31, John Cole, 40, and 14-year-old Craig Mulligan were all convicted of murder and received life sentences.

Logan Mwangi was killed by his mother, stepfather and stepbrother in Bridgend (South Wales Police/PA)
Logan Mwangi was killed by his mother, stepfather and stepbrother in Bridgend (South Wales Police/PA)

Bridgend’s children’s services department was already under the spotlight before Logan’s death after serious concerns were raised about standards.

Inspectors from Care Inspectorate Wales carried out an assurance check in April 2021 and highlighted areas of concern.

Then in May this year, a performance evaluation was undertaken and looked at four areas, children, prevention, wellbeing and partnership working.

The watchdog said the council was like many other local authorities facing high levels of demand on children’s services and increasing case complexities.

There were also problems with the retention of experienced staff, recruitment, and a reliance on newly qualified and agency social workers but praised improved communications with partner agencies.

The report stated: “The culmination of these pressures coupled with deficits in some systems and processes, including managerial oversight arrangements, has had a significant adverse impact on the delivery of some children’s services in Bridgend County Borough.

Angharad Williamson, 31, was jailed for life for murdering her son (South Wales Police/PA)
Angharad Williamson, 31, was jailed for life for murdering her son (South Wales Police/PA)

“Concerns were identified in relation to the timeliness of the local authority’s information advice and assistance service and the ability to meet its statutory responsibilities to promote and protect the well-being of vulnerable children and families.”

The report said there was a variation in the quality of services and social work practice provided to children and families but there had been “more recent decisive improvement” following internal and external audits and reviews.

There would also need to be “sustainable progress at pace” across children’s services, inspectors said.

Craig Mulligan, 14, was also convicted of the murder of Logan Mwangi (South Wales Police/PA)
Craig Mulligan, 14, was also convicted of the murder of Logan Mwangi (South Wales Police/PA)

The inspection was undertaken at a time when the council has recognised that “significant action and resource” was needed to improve children’s services in the area.

“We found some improvements had been made since April 2021,” the watchdog said.

“However, we continue to have serious concerns about the delivery of children’s services in Bridgend.

“The local authority has accepted the findings of this report and has assured us it is prioritising the work required to address the issues identified by this inspection.”

Authority leaders have set up a strategic board to ensure improvements are made and is working closely with the Cwm Taf Morgannwg Regional Safeguarding Board and other local agencies.

John Cole, 40, will spend at least 29 years in prison for murdering his stepson (South Wales Police/PA)
John Cole, 40, will spend at least 29 years in prison for murdering his stepson (South Wales Police/PA)

Gillian Baranski, chief inspector of Care Inspectorate Wales, said: “I am pleased to acknowledge there has been some improvement since our assurance check in April 2021.

“However, further urgent action must be taken to secure and sustain improvement in the care and support for children and families in Bridgend.

“This work must be prioritised to ensure the best possible outcomes for children.

“We will continue to liaise with the local authority’s senior leaders and are closely monitoring the local authority’s performance.”

John Cole and Craig Mulligan moved Logan's body from their home in Sarn, Bridgend (circled left) to the River Ogmore (circle right) where he was later found by police (South Wales Police/PA)
John Cole and Craig Mulligan moved Logan’s body from their home in Sarn, Bridgend (circled left) to the River Ogmore (circle right) where he was later found by police (South Wales Police/PA)

Bridgend County Borough Council welcomed the report and said it confirmed several improvements have already been made while others were being implemented.

Councillor Jane Gebbie, cabinet member for social services and early help, said: “We welcome the findings of this report, and have assured inspectors that the progress we have already made will continue.

“A great deal of work has already taken place to improve the overall quality of our services for children and their families, and much of this has been highlighted by the report.

“I would like to thank our children’s services workforce for the commitment and dedication that they have demonstrated during the considerable challenges of the pandemic and beyond.

“The council also remains committed towards strengthening the overall effectiveness and resilience of its services for children, and we will continue to liaise closely with the inspectors as we seek to deliver further improvements.”

Logan Mwangi died at this flat in the Sarn area of Bridgend (Ben Birchall/PA)
Logan Mwangi died at this flat in the Sarn area of Bridgend (Ben Birchall/PA)

Following Logan’s death, a child practice review was launched and is being led by the Cwm Taf Morgannwg Safeguarding Board, which includes local councils, police, probation service and NHS.

It is expected to be published later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Scottish Government has provided £500,000 of funding to raise awareness of cyber attacks (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Government to fund cyber security training for 250 organisations
(PA)
Tory vote security concerns ‘highlight cyber risk to democratic process’
The sector faced pressure from the increasing costs of living (Victoria Jones/PA)
Service sector at worst point since Alpha variant lockdown, survey suggests
A ‘significantly improved’ pay offer is needed to prevent a strike by council workers, a union has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Much better pay offer needed to avert council worker strike, says union
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he cannot set out a timetable for his party’s return to devolved powersharing at Stormont (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
DUP cannot give timetable for return to powersharing, says Donaldson
Boris Johnson is to begin a summer holiday on Wednesday with his premiership set to end in less than five weeks’ time (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson going on summer holiday less than five weeks before leaving No 10
The latest polling shows Liz Truss has extended her lead over Rishi Sunak when it comes to party member backing
Ballots ‘delay’ gives Sunak time before votes cast as Truss pulls ahead in poll
The political institutions at Stormont have not been functioning as part of the DUP’s protest against the NI Protocol (Paul Faith/PA)
MLAs to gather in latest attempt to elect Stormont speaker
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are fighting for votes (PA)
Conservative Party delays sending out leadership ballots on security advice
Inflation is hitting shoppers and bill payers across the UK. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Stagflation warning as UK ‘set to enter recession’

More from The Press & Journal

A beautifully-styled bedroom that follows the principles of feng shui is said to promote a good night's sleep and general wellbeing.
Feng shui your bedroom: How to make the most of your sleep space
0
travis aberdeen
Scottish icons Travis to headline Aberdeen's True North festival
0
Clachnacuddin's Connor Bunce celebrates putting his side ahead against Huntly. Photo by Scott Baxter
Clach's Connor Bunce excited about partnership with James Anderson
The rickshaw that now sits inside Shahbaaz Tandoori has been on a long journey.
Want to ride down Union Street in a Dhaka rickshaw? The new owners of…
0
Teams of archeologists are excavating the Iron Age roundhouse at Swandro. Supplied by Stephen Dockrill
Researchers rush to save Viking ruins in Orkney are being 'sucked out like a…
0
Ian Barney.
Alcoholic boyfriend avoids jail despite taunting partner to 'kill herself'