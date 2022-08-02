Sabina Higgins ‘dismayed’ by criticism as she defends Ukraine letter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sabina Higgins ‘dismayed’ by criticism as she defends Ukraine letter

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 6:36 pm
Irish President Michael D Higgins with his wife Sabina. (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish President Michael D Higgins with his wife Sabina. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sabina Higgins, the wife of Irish President Michael D Higgins, has defended a letter she wrote which critics claimed drew an equivalence between the actions of Russia and Ukraine.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Mrs Higgins condemned Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and said she was “dismayed” at the criticism she has received in recent days.

“I have from its outset strongly condemned the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine and I cannot be but dismayed that people would find anything unacceptable in a plea for peace and negotiations when the future of humanity is threatened by war, global warming and famine,” she said.

It comes after she wrote a letter to the Irish Times last week to criticise an editorial on the conflict.

The letter said the fighting would go on until the world “persuades President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations”.

Government senators and commentators criticised Mrs Higgins for the letter.

Fianna Fail senator Malcolm Byrne said Mrs Higgins was “totally wrong to try to see an equivalence in the positions of Ukraine and Russia”, while Fine Gael senator John McGahon said “interventions like this are seen as a tacit endorsement of the Russian regime”.

In recent days, pressure has been mounting for an explanation why the letter was reportedly published for a brief period on the Irish president’s official website.

Mrs Higgins said in Tuesday’s statement: “For the last 11 years since coming to Aras an Uachtarain (official residence of the Ireland’s president) as the wife of the president, I have continued my longstanding interests on a number of important issues.

“Since 2014, I have had a dedicated section on the president.ie website. This section contains details of activities I have been undertaking including speeches and work towards the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, health issues, breastfeeding, issues affecting the Traveller community, human rights, supporting the arts and a range of other issues.

“Last week I had been asked about my letter to the Irish Times, which I had written in a personal capacity, by a number of people who had missed it, and had not been able to access it online.

“I therefore put it on my dedicated section of the website as I have done for the last number of years. Having put my letter up, I subsequently took it down when I saw it being presented as not being from myself, but from the general president.ie website.”

On Monday, a spokesperson for Mr Higgins issued a statement to the Irish Times reiterating his condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine.

“He has repeatedly condemned what he has described as the illegal, immoral and unjustifiable Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“He has called for an immediate Russian withdrawal and end to the violence. He has voiced his steadfast support for the victims of this terrible conflict and met with Ukrainian refugees in Ireland and the Ukrainian ambassador many times.

“President Higgins has stressed the importance of using every available ‘chink of diplomacy’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Scottish Government has provided £500,000 of funding to raise awareness of cyber attacks (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Government to fund cyber security training for 250 organisations
(PA)
Tory vote security concerns ‘highlight cyber risk to democratic process’
The sector faced pressure from the increasing costs of living (Victoria Jones/PA)
Service sector at worst point since Alpha variant lockdown, survey suggests
A ‘significantly improved’ pay offer is needed to prevent a strike by council workers, a union has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Much better pay offer needed to avert council worker strike, says union
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he cannot set out a timetable for his party’s return to devolved powersharing at Stormont (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
DUP cannot give timetable for return to powersharing, says Donaldson
Boris Johnson is to begin a summer holiday on Wednesday with his premiership set to end in less than five weeks’ time (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson going on summer holiday less than five weeks before leaving No 10
The latest polling shows Liz Truss has extended her lead over Rishi Sunak when it comes to party member backing
Ballots ‘delay’ gives Sunak time before votes cast as Truss pulls ahead in poll
The political institutions at Stormont have not been functioning as part of the DUP’s protest against the NI Protocol (Paul Faith/PA)
MLAs to gather in latest attempt to elect Stormont speaker
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are fighting for votes (PA)
Conservative Party delays sending out leadership ballots on security advice
Inflation is hitting shoppers and bill payers across the UK. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Stagflation warning as UK ‘set to enter recession’

More from The Press & Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Court story Picture shows; James Morrison struggled with a man outside Keith Motorist DIY.. Keith. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Range Rover owner in court after losing the plot with pensioner who accidentally pranged…
Aberdeen legend Willie Garner has been appointed a non-executive director at Aberdeen.
Willie Garner on support for AberDNA Junior scheme, as he tells older Aberdeen fans…
0
A beautifully-styled bedroom that follows the principles of feng shui is said to promote a good night's sleep and general wellbeing.
Feng shui your bedroom: How to make the most of your sleep space
0
Clachnacuddin's Connor Bunce celebrates putting his side ahead against Huntly. Photo by Scott Baxter
Clach's Connor Bunce excited about partnership with James Anderson
travis aberdeen
Scottish icons Travis to headline Aberdeen's True North festival
0
The rickshaw that now sits inside Shahbaaz Tandoori has been on a long journey.
Want to ride down Union Street in a Dhaka rickshaw? The new owners of…
0