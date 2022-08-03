Stagflation warning as UK ‘set to enter recession’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stagflation warning as UK ‘set to enter recession’

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 9:42 am
Inflation is hitting shoppers and bill payers across the UK. (Aaron Chown/PA)

The UK is set to enter a recession which will hit millions of the most vulnerable households, especially in the worst-off parts of the country, a report has warned.

Gross domestic product is set to shrink in the third and fourth quarters of this year, and in the first three months of next year.

The report, from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), warned of a “three-quarter technical recession, but a relatively shallow one”.

However it also said there is an “increased possibility of a deeper recession”.

It said the threat of stagflation, a nightmare of economists, has returned for the first time since the 1970s.

Stagflation is where an economy sees slow growth, high unemployment and rising prices.

The economy is likely to grow this year, the NIESR said, but only by 3.5%, and then down to 0.5% next year – far from an emphatic bounce back from the pandemic.

More than 2.5 million households are set to see their savings obliterated by the rising cost of living. It will mean that one in five UK households will have no savings by 2024.

The institute also says the number of households living pay cheque to pay cheque will nearly double from 3.9 million to 6.8 million – or 25% – in 2024.

The report found that inflation will peak around the last three months of this year.

Consumer price index inflation will reach close to 11%, but will fall back to 3% by the end of 2023.

“The UK economy is heading into a period of stagflation with high inflation and a recession hitting the economy simultaneously,” said Professor Stephen Millard, NIESR deputy director for macroeconomics.

He called on the Bank of England to try to get inflation under control – interest rates of 3% will probably be necessary for that – and for the new chancellor to support households hit by the recession and cost-of-living squeeze.

The report called for the Government to increase universal credit payments by £25 per week for at least six months from October, which would cost around £1.4 billion, and also to increase energy bill relief payments from £400 to £600 for 11 million low-income households, costing £2.2 billion.

The research shows that between the impact of inflation and the refusal of the Government to raise benefits in line with inflation, the 10% poorest households will be around 5% worse off, despite the support they have been promised on energy bills.

It makes them the worst hit of any income group in society.

“All households are facing soaring energy and food bills but too many have to resort to credit, build up payment arrears or see their savings wiped out,” said Professor Adrian Pabst, deputy director for public policy at NIESR.

“The incoming administration needs to provide immediate emergency support to the 1.2 million hardest hit households and the one in five households that will become financially vulnerable as the energy price cap is lifted and the recession begins to bite.”

The report forecast that real incomes will be permanently lower, dropping 2.5% in 2022 alone.

Real incomes will be 7% below where they were headed before Covid by 2026, it said. Around 3% to 5% of this hit will come from Brexit, 1% to 3% from energy price rises and the remainder from Government policy.

