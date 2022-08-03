Scottish Government to fund cyber security training for 250 organisations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scottish Government to fund cyber security training for 250 organisations

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 11:36 am
The Scottish Government has provided £500,000 of funding to raise awareness of cyber attacks (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Scottish Government has provided £500,000 of funding to raise awareness of cyber attacks (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Scottish Government has announced plans to fund cyber security training for 250 organisations.

The £500,000 investment will allow the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) to hold workshops for public and third sector organisations, as well as those in the housing and social care fields.

Some 450 organisations have already received the training, which looks to strengthen defences to cyber crimes including ransomware attacks.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “We have all seen the devastating impact of an organisation falling victim to a cyber-related incident, so extending training to make more people aware of the risks is absolutely crucial.

“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring Scotland leads the way in cyber resilience and security.”

He added that the workshops should help organisations “stave off the threat of an attack”.

While Jude McCorry, the chief executive of the SBRC, said that as many as two thirds of public sector bodies have been targeted by cyber attacks, adding: “We don’t want to see more Scottish organisations fall victim to these attacks and that is why upskilling and awareness programmes continue to be so vital.”

In March, Donald McGillivray, the Scottish Government’s director of safer communities, told the Public Audit Committee of the increased chance of cyber attacks linked to the war in Ukraine.

In recent years, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) and the mental health charity SAMH have been subject to ransomware attacks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(PA)
Tory vote security concerns ‘highlight cyber risk to democratic process’
The sector faced pressure from the increasing costs of living (Victoria Jones/PA)
Service sector at worst point since Alpha variant lockdown, survey suggests
A ‘significantly improved’ pay offer is needed to prevent a strike by council workers, a union has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Much better pay offer needed to avert council worker strike, says union
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he cannot set out a timetable for his party’s return to devolved powersharing at Stormont (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
DUP cannot give timetable for return to powersharing, says Donaldson
Boris Johnson is to begin a summer holiday on Wednesday with his premiership set to end in less than five weeks’ time (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson going on summer holiday less than five weeks before leaving No 10
The latest polling shows Liz Truss has extended her lead over Rishi Sunak when it comes to party member backing
Ballots ‘delay’ gives Sunak time before votes cast as Truss pulls ahead in poll
The political institutions at Stormont have not been functioning as part of the DUP’s protest against the NI Protocol (Paul Faith/PA)
MLAs to gather in latest attempt to elect Stormont speaker
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are fighting for votes (PA)
Conservative Party delays sending out leadership ballots on security advice
Inflation is hitting shoppers and bill payers across the UK. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Stagflation warning as UK ‘set to enter recession’
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will pledge an overhaul of freedom of information laws (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sarwar to pledge freedom of information law overhaul to end ‘secret Scotland’

More from The Press & Journal

Watch our Highland League Weekly with Formartine United president Colin Grant.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Formartine United's Colin Grant on helping club out of…
0
Brora Rangers' Jordan MacRae is the first Breedon Highland League figure to take on our Quickfire Questions segment.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brora Rangers' Jordan MacRae takes on our Quickfire Questions
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Court story Picture shows; James Morrison struggled with a man outside Keith Motorist DIY.. Keith. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Range Rover owner in court after losing the plot with pensioner who accidentally pranged…
Aberdeen legend Willie Garner has been appointed a non-executive director at Aberdeen.
Willie Garner on support for AberDNA Junior scheme, as he tells older Aberdeen fans…
0
A beautifully-styled bedroom that follows the principles of feng shui is said to promote a good night's sleep and general wellbeing.
Feng shui your bedroom: How to make the most of your sleep space
0
Clachnacuddin's Connor Bunce celebrates putting his side ahead against Huntly. Photo by Scott Baxter
Clach's Connor Bunce excited about partnership with James Anderson