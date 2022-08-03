Sluggish productivity and inequalities slowing UK economic growth, warns OECD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sluggish productivity and inequalities slowing UK economic growth, warns OECD

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 12:49 pm
Sluggish productivity and regional and gender disparities are slowing economic growth, a new report has found (Rui Vieira/PA))
Sluggish productivity and regional and gender disparities are slowing economic growth, a new report has found (Rui Vieira/PA))

Sluggish productivity across the UK as well as regional and gender disparities are slowing economic growth, a new report has found.

The UK economy has recovered to pre-pandemic levels but high energy prices and the rising cost of living are slowing growth, the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) said.

The UK faces a combination of rocketing energy costs, increasing global prices of goods and services, and economic uncertainty fuelled by the war in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) will reach a standstill with completely flat growth in 2023, according to the latest forecast.

But improving “sluggish” productivity and reducing regional and gender disparities can help keep the economy’s recovery on track, the international organisation said.

OECD’s secretary-general Mathias Cormann said: “Like other economies around the world, the UK economy faces a number of headwinds, with pre-existing structural challenges magnified by the pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

“The key to stronger economic growth and better opportunities will be stronger growth in productivity.”

Despite the Government’s plans to “level up” the UK by improving productivity and living standards in regional areas, the OECD said poorer local areas are still missing out on much-needed funding.

And women’s skills are not being fully utilised in the labour market with three times more women working part-time than men and mothers more likely than fathers to reduce working hours after having children, it added.

The knock-on effect of gender earnings gaps means productivity growth is slower than it could be, the report concluded.

The OECD said there should be greater funding to reduce the cost of good-quality childcare and the paternity pay cap should be increased to help close gender gaps in the workplace.

It also urged the Government’s “levelling up” plans to be better streamlined, well targeted, and to focus on improving productivity in lagging regions.

Economists at the body stressed that the Government should stick to its investment plans, amid a Conservative leadership battle which has seen both hopeful candidates for prime minister launch plans for significant tax breaks across UK industry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Scottish Government has provided £500,000 of funding to raise awareness of cyber attacks (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Government to fund cyber security training for 250 organisations
(PA)
Tory vote security concerns ‘highlight cyber risk to democratic process’
The sector faced pressure from the increasing costs of living (Victoria Jones/PA)
Service sector at worst point since Alpha variant lockdown, survey suggests
A ‘significantly improved’ pay offer is needed to prevent a strike by council workers, a union has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Much better pay offer needed to avert council worker strike, says union
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he cannot set out a timetable for his party’s return to devolved powersharing at Stormont (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
DUP cannot give timetable for return to powersharing, says Donaldson
Boris Johnson is to begin a summer holiday on Wednesday with his premiership set to end in less than five weeks’ time (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson going on summer holiday less than five weeks before leaving No 10
The latest polling shows Liz Truss has extended her lead over Rishi Sunak when it comes to party member backing
Ballots ‘delay’ gives Sunak time before votes cast as Truss pulls ahead in poll
The political institutions at Stormont have not been functioning as part of the DUP’s protest against the NI Protocol (Paul Faith/PA)
MLAs to gather in latest attempt to elect Stormont speaker
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are fighting for votes (PA)
Conservative Party delays sending out leadership ballots on security advice
Inflation is hitting shoppers and bill payers across the UK. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Stagflation warning as UK ‘set to enter recession’

More from The Press & Journal

Watch our Highland League Weekly with Formartine United president Colin Grant.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Formartine United's Colin Grant on helping club out of…
0
Brora Rangers' Jordan MacRae is the first Breedon Highland League figure to take on our Quickfire Questions segment.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brora Rangers' Jordan MacRae takes on our Quickfire Questions
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Court story Picture shows; James Morrison struggled with a man outside Keith Motorist DIY.. Keith. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Range Rover owner in court after losing the plot with pensioner who accidentally pranged…
Aberdeen legend Willie Garner has been appointed a non-executive director at Aberdeen.
Willie Garner on support for AberDNA Junior scheme, as he tells older Aberdeen fans…
0
A beautifully-styled bedroom that follows the principles of feng shui is said to promote a good night's sleep and general wellbeing.
Feng shui your bedroom: How to make the most of your sleep space
0
Clachnacuddin's Connor Bunce celebrates putting his side ahead against Huntly. Photo by Scott Baxter
Clach's Connor Bunce excited about partnership with James Anderson