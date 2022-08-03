Warning over 15% inflation as rates set for fastest rise in nearly 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Warning over 15% inflation as rates set for fastest rise in nearly 30 years

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 1:20 pm
The Bank will reveal its new interest rate on Thursday. (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank will reveal its new interest rate on Thursday. (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England is widely expected to hike rates by the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday after experts warned that inflation could peak at 15%.

Decision makers on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will increase interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, analysts believe, as they try to bring inflation back under control.

Previous Bank predictions forecast that Consumer Prices Index inflation would peak at around 11% this autumn, before falling back.

But on Wednesday the Resolution Foundation think tank warned of further misery to come. While the prices of some global commodities, such as oil, have come off their peaks, the gas price is obliterating household budgets.

“It is now plausible inflation could rise to 15% in the first quarter of 2023,” the foundation said.

Gas prices are expected to be around 50% higher this winter than they were following the full-scale Russian attack on Ukraine.

“The outlook for inflation is highly uncertain, largely driven by unpredictable gas prices, but changes over recent months suggest that the Bank of England is likely to forecast a higher and later peak for inflation – potentially up to 15% in early 2023,” said Jack Leslie, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation.

“While market prices for some core goods – including oil, corn and wheat – have fallen since their peak earlier this year, these prices haven’t yet fed through into consumer costs and remain considerably higher than they were in January.”

According to the latest forecasts from consultancy Cornwall Insight, the energy price cap will remain higher than £3,300 from October to at least the start of 2024.

Analysts will be watching out on Thursday for an inflation forecast from the Bank, and for forecasts for gross domestic product (GDP).

New analysis from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) this week said that the UK is sliding into a recession. So economists will be keen to know the Bank’s take.

Eyes will also be on the more immediate interest rate decision.

At the last meeting in June, three MPC members had already voted for the MPC to speed up its rate hikes, as some other central banks around the world have.

“After a number of central banks across the world have picked up the pace of their tightening cycle, the Bank of England is starting to look like something of a laggard when it comes to raising rates,” said Luke Bartholomew, a senior economist at asset manager Abrdn.

“We expect this impression to be somewhat corrected next week with the Bank hiking interest rates by half a per cent.”

It would be the biggest single interest rate hike since 1995. The last time rates rose by more than 0.5% was 1989.

“Markets are putting an 87% chance on a 0.5% increase to 1.75% at this meeting,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

But the markets are still giving an approximately one in eight chance that rates will not go up by the full half point.

Samuel Tombs and Gabriella Dickens, economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics, argued that market watchers should not take a big hike for granted.

“The MPC’s interest rate decision next week is a very close call, but on balance we think the committee will stick to its slow and steady approach,” they said.

“The MPC began its tightening cycle earlier than the US Fed and the ECB (European Central Bank), leaving it with less need to rush now,” they said.

“We doubt the MPC will judge Bank Rate needs to rise as quickly as markets expect.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Sir Patrick Vallance (Alberto Pezzali/PA)
Covid leading light Patrick Vallance to stand down as chief scientific adviser
The over-50s are set to be the age group hardest hit by the long-term effects of the cost-of-living crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Over-50s face lifetime of financial insecurity, warns research group
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he does not wish to see any politician ignored (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Anas Sarwar: Westminster and Holyrood need ‘co-operation, not conflict’
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (PA)
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak court Tory members’ votes in party heartlands
Liz Truss speaks during an event in Ludlow, as part of her campaign to become the next leader of the Conservatives (PA)
Truss ‘not taking anything for granted’ after extending poll lead over Sunak
The Government has been criticised over the number of school exclusions (David Jones/PA)
13,000 school exclusions due to breach of Covid rules, figures show
Some renters could be left at the mercy of their landlord when it comes to passing on the benefits of Government cost-of-living support, Shelter fears (Joe Giddens/PA)
Renters paying ‘bills included’ may miss out on energy costs help, charity warns
England goalkeeper Mary Earps celebrates with the trophy (Nigel French/PA)
Girls and boys must have equal access to football in schools, Lionesses say
The funding is intended to aid research into societal challenges (David Davies/PA)
New initiative aims to encourage universities to work together on key issues
Parliament’s TikTok account has been closed (PA)
Parliament closes TikTok account after MPs raise China concerns

More from The Press & Journal

Anna Cruickshank was knocked out for five minutes after a fall. Supplied by Anna Cruickshank.
Aberdeen runner thanks those who came to aid after she fell and was knocked…
0
Stagecoach bus in Inverness
Delays to Stagecoach 291 Methlick to Aberdeen service after passenger takes ill on bus
0
The yellow weather warning covers south Aberdeenshire and goes as far down as Dundee. Supplied by Met Office.
Overnight warning for heavy rain issued in parts of Aberdeenshire
George Gauld owns Five Mile Garage in Kingswells. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Motorists from Stonehaven and Inverurie travel to Kingswells for 'consistently low' fuel prices
0
old man of storr pathways
Progress on £215,000 improvement project to pathways at the Old Man of Storr
0
Aberdeen foodbanks have reported an increase in users asking for food for their pets. Photo by Kris Miller/DCT Media.
'Pets are the last thing people stop spending money on': Aberdeen foodbanks say a…
0