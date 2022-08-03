New initiative aims to encourage universities to work together on key issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New initiative aims to encourage universities to work together on key issues

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 2:11 pm
The funding is intended to aid research into societal challenges (David Davies/PA)
The funding is intended to aid research into societal challenges (David Davies/PA)

Scottish universities are to benefit from funding support to address societal challenges while boosting the country’s research competitiveness, it has been revealed.

The Alliance for Research Challenges (ARCs) initiative will see Scottish universities work together to tackle some of the biggest issues facing the country, including: energy transition, food systems, healthy aging and quantum technologies, which includes creating connections for the future economy.

Higher Education Minister Jamie Hepburn visited the Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre at Glasgow University to announce the challenge areas selected for the new national research initiative.

The Scottish Funding Council, which allocates public funds to colleges and universities in support of Scottish Government priorities, has allocated up to £600,000 of funding over four years for each challenge area.

It is hoped the funds will help universities create broad, multi-disciplinary, cross-sector teams that will co-ordinate and support bids for further, external research funding, enabling them to find solutions which benefit Scottish society in line with Government priorities.

Mr Hepburn said: “It was great to visit the University of Glasgow and announce the successful challenge areas as part of SFC’s new Alliances for Research Challenges (Arcs).

“Arcs will connect Scotland’s research excellence to Scotland’s national challenges and will build on Scotland’s unique collaborative ethos and our world-class universities to prime the Scottish landscape to respond to challenge-focused research funding opportunities.

“I look forward to hearing more as these Arcs progress and the innovative solutions being developed in areas ranging from healthy aging, quantum technologies, managing our food systems, and energy transition and sustainability.”

Mike Cantlay, chair of SFC, said: “Scotland has a world-leading research base, as confirmed by the recent UK-wide assessment of university research, and our universities are well placed to help us find solutions to some of the biggest challenges we face together.

“We are delighted to be supporting them to work collaboratively across subject disciplines and across institutions so that they are in a stronger position to compete for the necessary funding that will enable them to carry out research that will find solutions that are of benefit to us all.”

Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal of Glasgow University, said: “Scotland’s universities are a genuinely world-leading source of research and expertise that will play a central role in meeting the major social, economic and environmental challenges that we face in the 21st century.

“Playing our full role in tackling these national and international issues will require us to work together not just across institutions but across disciplines and the Alliances for Research Challenges will play a crucial role in facilitating this work.”

