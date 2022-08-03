Sabina Higgins letter has not embarrassed the Government – Taoiseach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sabina Higgins letter has not embarrassed the Government – Taoiseach

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 4:52 pm
Sabina Higgins (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sabina Higgins (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Irish premier has said the controversy over a letter about the Ukraine conflict written by the president’s wife has not caused embarrassment for the Government.

Micheal Martin said Sabina Higgins has clarified the matter after she issued a statement in defence of the letter which critics claimed drew an equivalence between the actions of Russia and Ukraine.

Mrs Higgins, the wife of President Michael D Higgins, condemned Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and said she was “dismayed” at the criticism she has received in recent days.

Mr Martin said Ireland is a democracy and people are entitled to their own viewpoints, and everyone agrees on the need for peace in Ukraine.

Mrs Higgins wrote a letter to the Irish Times last week to criticise an editorial on the conflict.

The letter said the fighting would go on until the world “persuades President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations”.

Government senators and commentators criticised Mrs Higgins for the letter, which was also published on the president’s official website, before being removed a short time later.

Mr Martin said Mrs Higgins has “clarified the situation”.

Asked if the matter had caused embarrassment for the parties involved, Mr Martin said it had not.

“I think the president, to be fair, also reiterated his strong condemnation of the Russia invasion of Ukraine,” Mr Martin added.

Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2022
President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina attended the official opening of the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.

“The Irish Government’s position has been consistent from the outset, and remains the position that the invasion is both illegal and immoral and was a terrible act against the people of Ukraine.

“We live in a democracy too, and we have to be conscious people are entitled to their viewpoints. I think we are all agreed on the need for peace, so there’s no argument there.

“I think we need to keep everything in perspective. I think clarity has come from the president, clarity has come from Sabina Higgins herself, and I think everybody accepts there is no equivalence between Putin and President Zelensky.

“The spouse of a president may go to a particular opening or a adopt a particular cause for the benefit of communities so that has been happening for some time. That informal practice has built up over the years.”

The Fianna Fail leader said he did not speak to Mr Higgins about this issue.

“I think in my view, it’s time to move on from it now,” Mr Martin added.

“I visited Kyiv myself and met people whose families were very affected by the terror of the war and the crimes that were committed in terms of the murdering of innocent civilians.

“The towns I visited had no military installations.

“Our position, along with others in the European Union, is unequivocal, that Russia should withdraw to a minimum to the positions before the war started.

“Many efforts were made by European leaders to get Vladimir Putin to deter him from starting the war in the first instance.

“There were many engagements with him. Unfortunately he has a imperialist 19th-century view of life and he resolved to invade Ukraine and he did.

“The Government’s view is that Russia has to stop the violence, stop the war and withdraw from the territories that it is now occupying.

“The fundamental point is that I don’t think anyone is in any doubt of the Irish Government’s position. I don’t think the Ukrainian government is.”

