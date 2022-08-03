Sunak attacks Truss’s ‘premature’ tax plans before Bank’s move on interest rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sunak attacks Truss’s ‘premature’ tax plans before Bank’s move on interest rates

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 10:02 pm
Rishi Sunak has criticised Liz Truss on her economic policy (PA)
Rishi Sunak has criticised Liz Truss on her economic policy (PA)

Rishi Sunak has launched a fresh attack on Liz Truss’s “premature” tax cuts that he says would “stoke inflation” ahead of the expected hiking of interest rates.

The former chancellor said his Foreign Secretary rival in the Tory leadership race would further drive up rates, raising mortgage payments, with her swift plan of action.

His warning came as the Bank of England was forecast to raise interest rates to the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday, from 1.25% to 1.75%.

Conservative leadership bid
Leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)

An announcement is scheduled after experts warned that inflation could peak at 15%, adding to the already painful cost-of-living crisis with spiralling prices.

Mr Sunak has faced attacks from Ms Truss for overseeing rising taxes while in No 11 during the pandemic, as she pledges a more radical plan to slash them.

He has insisted he does want to see taxes come down, but argues it is necessary to bring inflation under control before making major changes.

The former chancellor stressed there are “crucial differences” between their plans “because timing is everything”.

“If we rush through premature tax cuts before we have gripped inflation all we are doing is giving with one hand and then taking away with the other,” he said in a statement.

“That would stoke inflation and drive up interest rates, adding to people’s mortgage payments. And it would mean every pound people get back in their pockets is nothing more than a down payment on rising prices.

“A policy prospectus devoid of hard choices might create a warm feeling in the short term, but it will be cold comfort when it lets Labour into Number 10 and consigns the Conservative Party to the wilderness of opposition.”

Ms Truss countered by saying “we cannot tax our way to growth” and insisting her plans would not drive up prices further.

“My economic plan will get our economy moving by reforming the supply side, getting EU regulation off our statute books, and cutting taxes,” she said.

“Delivering bold reforms to the supply side is the way we’ll tackle inflation in the long run and deliver sustainable growth. Modest tax cuts – including scrapping a potentially ruinous corporation tax rise that hasn’t even come into force – are not inflationary.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will be debating on Sky News on Thursday night (PA)
Truss and Sunak allies trade blows over tax plans ahead of Sky debate
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton used inflatable course to urge support to help businesses bounce back. (Lesley Martin/PA)
Cole-Hamilton tackles inflatable course in plea for business bounce-back support
Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak wants to look at introducing compensation if a hosepipe ban is a direct consequence of water companies’ failures (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)
Sunak flags hosepipe ban compensation as Truss says more ‘needs to be done’
Birmingham gold medallist Adam Peaty has called for better investment in sport as he urged the Government to capitalise on the success of the Commonwealth Games and England’s Euro 2022 triumph (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Adam Peaty calls for better sport funding amid Games and Euro success
Adult social care sector urgently needs more money, say MPs (Alamy/PA)
‘Ravaged’ social care sector needs more money before year is out – MPs
Interest rates have already increased from 0.1% in December to 1.25% in June (Yui Mok/PA)
Nearly two-thirds say rising interest rates worry them
(PA)
Charity launches gynaecological health lessons as research finds ‘knowledge gap’
Marwa Koofi said she feels like a year has been ‘wasted’ in UK hotels while her family await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office (Marwa Koofi/PA)
Our lives are paused, says Afghan evacuee after 11 months in UK hotel
Rishi Sunak launched a fresh attack on Liz Truss’s plans for tax cuts ahead of the pair’s next debate in their quest to become prime minister (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Sunak and Truss clash over tax plans ahead of debate
Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Sajid Javid backs Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak’s ‘high-tax, low-growth’ tax plans

More from The Press & Journal

Ewen Bradley competing in long jump at Aboyne Highland Games in 2019. Picture by Colin Rennie
Here's what to expect as thousands gather together for Aboyne Highland Games
0
Bob Swann holding one of his bird boxes.
'Owl be there for you': Bob builds safe future for homeless birds across the…
0
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 02.08.2022 URN: CR0037070 Supporting stills from Filming Torben Jessen and his dogs, who were stolen last year HERO documentary Pictured with Trigger who was returned just yesterday Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Stolen gundog returned after a year 'had been used for breeding'
Between April 2021 and March 2022, Childline delivered 5,085 counselling sessions in Scotland and across the rest of the UK on concerns about body image.
Paul Johnson: Help kids beat negative thoughts and embrace body positivity
0
Invergordon, who won the North Caledonian League title last season.
Invergordon fired up to make impact on Scottish Cup debut against Newtongrange Star
0
Caroline Clouston's plans for a new home were thrown out by the Scottish Government over flooding concerns. Picture by Sandy McCook
Kyleakin locals' fury as government reporter refuses new home based on 1-in-200-year flood risk
0