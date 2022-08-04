Bank boss says ‘absolute priority’ to control inflation as rates jump to 1.75%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bank boss says ‘absolute priority’ to control inflation as rates jump to 1.75%

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 1:26 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 2:26 pm
Bank policymakers raised interest rates to 1.75% from 1.25%, the biggest single rise since 1995 (Alamy/PA)
Bank policymakers raised interest rates to 1.75% from 1.25%, the biggest single rise since 1995 (Alamy/PA)

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has insisted controlling rampant inflation is the “absolute priority” as policymakers delivered the biggest hike in interest rates for 27 years and warned over the longest recession since the financial crisis.

Mr Bailey said there are “no ifs, no buts” over the Bank’s commitment to bringing inflation back to its 2% target as it warned that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) will hit 13% later this year due to soaring gas prices.

Bank policymakers raised interest rates to 1.75% from 1.25%, the biggest single rise since 1995, as they tried to control the runaway inflation.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation will hit 13.3% in October, the highest for more than 42 years, if regulator Ofgem hikes the price cap on energy bills to around £3,450, the Bank’s forecasters said.

At a press conference following the rates decision, Mr Bailey said: “Returning inflation to its 2% target remains our absolute priority, no ifs, no buts.”

Interest rate graphic
(PA Graphics)

He said the Bank took “forceful policy action” now to help avoid bigger hikes further down the line.

He said: “I recognise the significant impact this will have, and how difficult the cost-of-living challenge will continue to be for many people in the United Kingdom.

“Inflation hits the least well-off hardest. But if we don’t act now to prevent inflation becoming persistent, the consequences later will be worse, and will require larger increases in interest rates.”

The comments came as the Bank forecast that rocketing energy prices will push the economy into a five-quarter recession – with gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking in the fourth quarter of this year and in each quarter throughout 2023.

UK quarterly economic growth (GDP)
(PA Graphics)

The dire economic conditions will see real household incomes drop for two years in a row, the first time this has happened since records began in the 1960s. They will drop by 1.5% this year and 2.25% next.

However, the recession will at least be shallower than the 2008 crash, with GDP dropping up to 2.1% from its highest point.

The Bank said the depth of the drop is more comparable to the recession in the early 1990s.

Mr Bailey said there was an “economic cost to the war” in Ukraine.

“But I have to be clear, it will not deflect us from setting monetary policy to bring inflation back to the 2% target,” he said.

Andrew Bailey
Andrew Bailey has insisted controlling rampant inflation is the ‘absolute priority’ (PA)

He admitted that the economic outlook for growth and inflation may be even more grim if energy prices rise higher than the current dire predictions.

He said: “Wholesale gas futures prices for the end of this year… have nearly doubled since May,” he said.

They are “almost seven times higher” than forecasts had suggested a year ago, he added.

“That’s overwhelmingly a consequence of Russia’s restriction of gas supplies to Europe and the risk of further cuts.”

The Bank’s latest forecasts show that unemployment will start to rise again next year.

But it expects inflation to come back under control in 2023, dropping below 2% towards the end of the year.

UK quarterly inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

GDP is set to grow by 3.5% this year, the Bank said, revising its previous 3.75% projection downwards. It will then contract 1.5% next year, and a further 0.25% in 2024.

Meanwhile, real post-tax household income will fall 1.5% this year and 2.25% next, it said.

All but one member of the MPC, which sets interest rates, voted for the base rate to rise by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%.

It puts rates at their highest point since January 2009.

