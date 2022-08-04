Waste workers set to strike during Edinburgh Fringe festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Waste workers set to strike during Edinburgh Fringe festival

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 1:26 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 5:59 pm
The Fringe is taking place in August (David Cheskin/PA)
The Fringe is taking place in August (David Cheskin/PA)

Waste and recycling workers in Edinburgh are set to go on strike during the city’s Fringe festival in a dispute over pay.

Unite the union says the 2% offer members have received is “derisory” and a first wave of industrial action has been announced.

The days of strike action are due to begin on August 18 and end on August 30, with around 250 workers expected to take part.

The Edinburgh Fringe arts festival begins on Friday and runs until August 29. It is returning in full-scale form this year following the pandemic.

Union strike action
Unite says around 250 workers will take part (Liam McBurney/PA)

Council workers in three unions across Scotland – the GMB, Unison and Unite – have already given their backing to industrial action after rejecting the 2% pay increase offered to them local authority leaders.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members can’t tolerate derisory pay offers any longer from Cosla or the Scottish Government who ultimately control the purse strings.

“We believe the public of Edinburgh and across Scotland will support our members in taking this stand because no worker should be forced to accept a ‘take it or leave it’ real terms pay cut.

“Our members simply have no choice but to take strike action in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Separately, the trade union Unison warned Cosla leaders that a significantly improved pay offer was needed in order to avert strike action by their members.

Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland’s head of local government, said: “Cosla leaders and the Scottish Government need to understand the seriousness of this situation.

“The joint trade unions who represent local government workers have had extensive discussions to plan and co-ordinate industrial action across Scotland.

“If council leaders do not substantially improve their pay offer for local government workers Unison, along with Unite and the GMB, will be notifying employers in the coming days of planned long-term disruptive strike action.”

She continued: “We have already written to Cosla to warn them that the trade unions have between them legal mandates to disrupt the operation of over 1,200 schools across 16 local authorities and the waste/recycling services across 25 local authorities in Scotland.

“They have done little to try and engage with us, even though we stand ready to talk to them. The last thing Unison members want to do is strike.

“But that’s what we will do unless a substantially improved offer is on the table after tomorrow’s meeting.”

Councillor Cammy Day, leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I’m extremely disappointed that negotiations between Scottish Government, Cosla and the unions have failed to avert this action and would urge all parties to come together to prevent disruption during one of the most important and enjoyable periods in Edinburgh’s calendar.

“I want to assure residents that we’ll be doing all we can to minimise any impact on essential services.

“While, of course, I hope agreement is reached swiftly, our crews deserve to be paid fairly for the work they do, and I once again call on the Scottish Government to properly fund our capital city and its services.”

