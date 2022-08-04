Half of British public say Tories don’t deserve re-election – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Half of British public say Tories don’t deserve re-election – poll

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 4:28 pm
More than half of the British public believe the Conservatives do not deserve to be re-elected, but many remain unconvinced that Labour is ready to take over (Jacob King/PA)
More than half of the British public believe the Conservatives do not deserve to be re-elected, but many remain unconvinced that Labour is ready to take over (Jacob King/PA)

More than half of the British public believe the Conservatives do not deserve to be re-elected, but many remain unconvinced that Labour is ready to take over.

According to a poll by Ipsos, only 31% of the public think the Tories deserve to continue in power, compared with 52% who believe they do not.

The figures have changed little since April, when 51% said the Government did not deserve to be re-elected, but represent a slight improvement compared with January when the Tories were mired in the partygate scandal.

In January, Ipsos’s political monitor found just 28% of people agreeing that the Government should be re-elected.

However, a survey of 1,000 British adults carried out at the end of July found only 37% thought Labour was ready to take over.

Although this is among the party’s better scores since losing office in 2010, surpassed only by the 38% registered in January 2022, it is still well below the figures registered by parties that went on to win the next election.

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

In April 2010, some 47% said they thought David Cameron’s Conservatives were ready to take office, as they did in the following month.

In April 1997, a month before sweeping to power in a landslide victory, Tony Blair’s Labour Party had 55% of people saying it was ready for power.

Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos UK, said: “We have plenty of evidence that the public are not happy with how the Conservatives are running the country in several important areas.

“However, it is also true that the public are not 100% sold on Labour as an alternative either. Satisfaction with Keir Starmer is unspectacular by historic standards and the public are split on whether the Labour Party is ready for government.”

Sir Keir’s personal satisfaction rating is slightly below average for a leader of the opposition, with a net score of minus 20%. Both Mr Blair and Mr Cameron had positive net satisfaction ratings when they came to power.

