Second summit on abortion clinic buffer zones planned this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Second summit on abortion clinic buffer zones planned this month

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 4:47 pm
Protests have been held outside abortion clinics across Scotland in recent months (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)
Protests have been held outside abortion clinics across Scotland in recent months (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)

The Scottish Government will host a second summit on buffer zones around abortion clinics later this month.

Nicola Sturgeon chaired the first event at the end of June, describing it as “constructive and helpful”.

The second summit, the Scottish Government has said, will focus on the possible use of bylaws by local councils to enforce buffer zones, limiting protests outside clinics where abortions are provided.

Such protests – which some in attendance have described as “vigils” – have been held across Scotland in recent months, causing outrage across the political spectrum.

Nicola Sturgeon speaking at abortion care summit
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired the first summit in June (Lesley Martin/PA)

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay has pledged to bring forward legislation that would create buffer zones, but Government action has been stymied by legal wrangling.

“The Scottish Government is planning a summit for late August,” a spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said.

“We are working with Cosla and relevant local authorities to prepare for this. This meeting will focus on the potential for using bylaw powers to address issues at particular sites in order to prevent patients or staff feeling harassed or intimidated by abortion vigils or protests.

“The First Minister also proposed convening a further, broader summit on abortion rights around six months after the first abortion summit in June.

“This will be arranged after the Supreme Court judgment has been received in relation to the Northern Irish Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Waste workers could go on strike in Edinburgh (David Cheskin/PA)
Lack of improved pay offer will ‘increase anger and fear’ – union leaders
CalMac has had to alter services due to problems with vessels (PA)
Recall Parliament for emergency statement on ferry disruption – Lib Dems
One in 20 people in Scotland were estimated to have Covid-19 in the week to July 26 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus infections drop for second week
More than half of the population used less energy in their home and cut back on non-essential spending to save money in the spring (Steve Parsons/PA)
Cost of living rises affecting most UK households, the ONS says
Rishi Sunak is fighting Liz Truss for the keys to No 10 (Jacob King/PA)
Rishi Sunak brags of work diverting public funds from ‘deprived urban areas’
The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will make a special appearance (Krzysztof Bielinski/PA)
Edinburgh festivals given £2.1m to mark 75-year anniversaries
The two candidates, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, will face further scrutiny at a hustings on Friday evening (Jacob King/PA)
Tax remains key divide as leadership campaigns respond to economic outlook
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he expects an emergency budget from the next prime minister to contain measures to help people with the cost of living, although this is not expected for at least another month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Kwarteng: People must wait until new PM in place for more cost-of-living help
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Andrew Bailey denies Bank was too slow to act over soaring inflation
Waste and recycling staff in Edinburgh are to strike for two weeks during festival season (PA)
Union urges Scottish Government to ‘take responsibility’ in council pay dispute

More from The Press & Journal

Calls for emergency recall of Holyrood after island ferry cancellations
Zoology. Image provided by Jo Milne.
Aberdeen UNI-Versal festival dedicated to the city's past launches
0
Seals were taken to Shetland. Supplied by SSPCA.
Seal pup Cosmos who was flown to Shetland in mercy mission dies
0
Emirates is holding an open day for new cabin crew in Aberdeen. Supplied by Emirates Airline.
Prepare for takeoff! Emirates airline holds open day for new cabin crew in Aberdeen
0
The north-east CND Scotland group will be holding a Hiroshima Memorial event. Supplied by Jonathan Russell.
Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament to host Hiroshima Memorial Day in Aberdeen
0
The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available to watch now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - this weekend's TWO highlights games revealed
0