Liz Truss insists Bank-predicted recession is ‘not inevitable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Liz Truss insists Bank-predicted recession is ‘not inevitable’

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 8:28 pm
Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)

Liz Truss has argued that the recession forecast by the Bank of England is “not inevitable”, as she insisted her swift tax cuts are needed rather than Rishi Sunak’s slower approach.

The Foreign Secretary used Sky’s televised debate for the Tory leadership contest to warn of “very, very difficult times” without “bold” action rather than her rival’s caution.

Allies of Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, have argued that Ms Truss’s “dangerous” approach would risk further stoking inflation, which is already forecast to hit 13%.

The financial focus of the battle to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister only intensified with the Bank’s warnings, with it already being largely focused on their two differing strategies.

Earlier in the day, interest rates were raised to the highest level in nearly three decades, from 1.25% to 1.75%, worsening the pain for mortgage holders.

The Bank then predicted that the economy will plunge into the longest recession since the financial crisis in 2008.

Under questioning by Tory members and Sky’s Kate Burley, Ms Truss said: “What the Bank of England have said today is of course extremely worrying, but it is not inevitable.

“We can change the outcome and we can make it more likely that the economy grows.”

She reiterated her pledge to immediately reverse the national insurance increase, introduced by Mr Sunak when he was in No 11, as well as cut other taxes to prevent the job losses of a recession.

“Now is the time to be bold, because if we don’t act now, we are headed for very, very difficult times,” added Ms Truss, who kicked off the debate ahead of a grilling of Mr Sunak.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Council cleansing staff in Edinburgh are set to strike in August in the midst of the capital’s festival season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Council chiefs meet for talks as workers prepare to strike over pay
Previously unseen archive photographs of the Kessock Bridge have been released ahead of the 40th anniversary of its opening (Scottish Roads Archive/PA)
Gilruth promises cash to maintain Kessock Bridge as it celebrates anniversary
A Toby Jug of Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Houses of Parliament Shop)
Boris Johnson emerges as most popular prime minister… among novelty jug buyers
The decline in footfall on Scotland’s high streets was greater than the UK average (Steve Parsons/PA)
Disappointing July for retailers as footfall declines
(PA)
Key moments as Truss and Sunak face grilling from Tory members during TV debate
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss (PA/Finnbarr Webster)
Truss sets out plan to ‘unleash investment and boost economic growth’
Liz Truss, Kay Burley and Rishi Sunak ahead of the Sky News special (Chris Lobina/Sky News)
Truss insists recession not inevitable as Sunak warns she will make things worse
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer found to have breached MPs’ code of conduct
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, during a Cabinet meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on holiday despite financial gloom
Interest rates are at their highest for over 13 years. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Why has the Bank raised interest rates, and what does it mean?

More from The Press & Journal

Footfall continues to slide across Scotland. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Mixed fortunes in Aberdeen and Inverness as cost of living crisis hits shopper footfall…
0
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin sets timescale on Connor Barron return
0
Scotland's Louise Christie during the Rhythmic Gymnastics, Team Final and Individual Qualification. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
Commonwealth Games round-up: Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie makes three finals as Scotland finish netball…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to be smart-thinkers to gain edge over Championship rivals
0
Ross County Mackay
Malky Mackay shares Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's drive in demanding best standards at Ross…
0
Shayden Morris in action for Fleetwood Town against Plymouth Argyle in League One.
Shayden Morris aiming high after finally completing move to Aberdeen
0