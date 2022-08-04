Truss sets out plan to ‘unleash investment and boost economic growth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss sets out plan to ‘unleash investment and boost economic growth’

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 10:32 pm
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss (PA/Finnbarr Webster)
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss (PA/Finnbarr Webster)

Liz Truss has said she will unleash investment and boost economic growth by taking “full advantage” of Brexit if she becomes prime minister.

At a roundtable with key investors in the City of London on Friday morning, the Foreign Secretary will set out a series of measures which she claims would “put money back into the pockets of hard-working people”.

The Tory leadership hopeful said she would implement supply side reforms, including reforming Solvency II and The Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFid) regulations.

Solvency II is a directive that codifies and harmonises the EU insurance regulation.

MiFid is a regulation that increases the transparency across the European Union’s financial markets and standardises the regulatory disclosures required for firms operating in the EU.

Her campaign said such a move would release billions for investment in British infrastructure, energy projects and the high-tech industry.

Ms Truss also pledged to set a “sunset” deadline for every piece of EU-derived business regulation and test whether it supports UK growth by the end of 2023.

For regulations that don’t pass the test, her government would work with industry experts to create better home-grown laws, or repeal them altogether.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss speaking at the All Nations Centre in Cardiff (PA/Jacob King)

The Foreign Secretary said: “As prime minister, the British people can trust me to unleash investment and boost economic growth right across the country.

“For too long, we have allowed those who create wealth and high quality jobs – dynamic businesses and hard-working people – to be weighed down by onerous EU bureaucracy.

“We haven’t moved fast enough to take full advantage of Brexit.

“I’ll make it a priority to slash EU red tape and ensure we have the right tools in place to attract investment and deliver growth. This is just one way we’ll tackle the cost of living crisis and put money back into the pockets of hard-working people.

“The way to tackle the cost-of-living crisis is by growing the economy and we cannot tax our way to growth. My economic plan will get our economy moving by reforming the supply side, getting EU regulation off our statute books, and cutting taxes.”

A source close to Ms Truss said: “Liz knows that business has a central role to play in delivering growth and levelling up.

“She will take the immediate action to create the best environment to attract investment right across our economy.

“She knows we cannot tax our way to growth. She will slash red tape, cut taxes and create an environment that empowers long-term private sector investment and ultimately delivers for hard-working people across the country.”

Ms Truss’s government would also create new, low regulation “Investment Zones” and “full-fat freeports” across the UK.

Her campaign team said they would empower local businesses to play a central role in creating new model towns, like Bournville and Saltaire, attracting long-term private sector investment and creating new job opportunities across the country.

The Foreign Secretary has also pledged to reverse the national insurance rise and cancel the planned hike in corporation tax.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(PA)
Key moments as Truss and Sunak face grilling from Tory members during TV debate
Liz Truss, Kay Burley and Rishi Sunak ahead of the Sky News special (Chris Lobina/Sky News)
Truss insists recession not inevitable as Sunak warns she will make things worse
Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss insists Bank-predicted recession is ‘not inevitable’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer found to have breached MPs’ code of conduct
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, during a Cabinet meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on holiday despite financial gloom
Interest rates are at their highest for over 13 years. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Why has the Bank raised interest rates, and what does it mean?
Protests have been held outside abortion clinics across Scotland in recent months (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)
Second summit on abortion clinic buffer zones planned this month
Recession will grip the UK for more than a year, the Bank of England has predicted (Yui Mok/PA)
UK to be hit by drawn-out recession and 13% inflation, Bank warns
More than half of the British public believe the Conservatives do not deserve to be re-elected, but many remain unconvinced that Labour is ready to take over (Jacob King/PA)
Half of British public say Tories don’t deserve re-election – poll
The Bank of England may be forced to increase rates by another half point as soon as next month, economists have warned (Yui Mok/PA)
Another hefty rate rise may be on the cards in September, economists warn

More from The Press & Journal

Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin sets timescale on Connor Barron return
0
Scotland's Louise Christie during the Rhythmic Gymnastics, Team Final and Individual Qualification. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
Commonwealth Games round-up: Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie makes three finals as Scotland finish netball…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to be smart-thinkers to gain edge over Championship rivals
0
Ross County Mackay
Malky Mackay shares Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's drive in demanding best standards at Ross…
0
Shayden Morris in action for Fleetwood Town against Plymouth Argyle in League One.
Shayden Morris aiming high after finally completing move to Aberdeen
0
Michael Ferguson who was reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced.
Missing Aberdeen man, 35, with circular tattoo on right arm traced safe and well
0