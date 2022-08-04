Disappointing July for retailers as footfall declines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Disappointing July for retailers as footfall declines

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 12:04 am
The decline in footfall on Scotland’s high streets was greater than the UK average (Steve Parsons/PA)
The decline in footfall on Scotland’s high streets was greater than the UK average (Steve Parsons/PA)

Retailers in Scotland had a disappointing July as footfall declined compared to June.

Data from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) showed footfall was 16.5% down on pre-pandemic levels and 0.7% worse than in June.

The decline was larger than the UK average of 14.2%.

The summer heatwave, rail strikes and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis were all blamed for the weak footfall.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, head of policy at the SRC, said: “Scottish retail locations continue to struggle to attract customers after recording a third successive month with the weakest retail footfall figures in the UK.

“Footfall across all locations fell to -16.5% compared to pre-pandemic trading – the worst figures since March.

“Edinburgh and Glasgow both outperformed the national average, albeit both cities fell back from June’s performance.

“Footfall in Edinburgh fell back to -13.5%, with Glasgow showing a fall to -13.6%.

Liz Smith comments
Liz Smith said the SNP were ignoring the economy (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“The fall in Edinburgh is particularly disappointing after a good performance in the previous month. Both Scotland’s largest cities will be hoping August attracts more visitors, especially in Edinburgh as the Festival fully returns.

“Shopping centres continue to struggle, albeit a small improvement over last month’s performance.”

He continued: “As the year progresses, there is little evidence Scottish consumers are close to returning to pre-pandemic shopping patterns.

“That is an intense concern for high street retailers who now face higher costs than three years ago but have fewer customers coming in the door.”

The Conservatives said Scotland’s economic recovery was lagging behind the rest of the UK’s.

Tory MSP Liz Smith said: “This is now the third month in a row that Scotland’s shopper footfall has been lower than the rest of the UK.

“It is clear that we are lagging behind in our economic recovery from the pandemic.

“Scotland’s retail sector was badly hit during the pandemic, bearing the brunt of the SNP’s sluggish Covid support rollout and its dithering and delays over lifting restrictions.

“However, instead of now working to support the industry’s recovery from the pandemic, the SNP has once again taken its eye off the ball to pursue an unwanted and divisive second independence referendum.

“The SNP cannot continue to ignore our economy.

“We need to encourage people back to our high streets and town centres, and make it easier for employees to return to the office by scrapping damaging policies, such as the workplace parking levy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Previously unseen archive photographs of the Kessock Bridge have been released ahead of the 40th anniversary of its opening (Scottish Roads Archive/PA)
Gilruth promises cash to maintain Kessock Bridge as it celebrates anniversary
A Toby Jug of Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Houses of Parliament Shop)
Boris Johnson emerges as most popular prime minister… among novelty jug buyers
(PA)
Key moments as Truss and Sunak face grilling from Tory members during TV debate
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss (PA/Finnbarr Webster)
Truss sets out plan to ‘unleash investment and boost economic growth’
Liz Truss, Kay Burley and Rishi Sunak ahead of the Sky News special (Chris Lobina/Sky News)
Truss insists recession not inevitable as Sunak warns she will make things worse
Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss insists Bank-predicted recession is ‘not inevitable’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer found to have breached MPs’ code of conduct
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, during a Cabinet meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on holiday despite financial gloom
Interest rates are at their highest for over 13 years. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Why has the Bank raised interest rates, and what does it mean?
Protests have been held outside abortion clinics across Scotland in recent months (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)
Second summit on abortion clinic buffer zones planned this month

More from The Press & Journal

Footfall continues to slide across Scotland. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Mixed fortunes in Aberdeen and Inverness as cost of living crisis hits shopper footfall…
0
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin sets timescale on Connor Barron return
0
Scotland's Louise Christie during the Rhythmic Gymnastics, Team Final and Individual Qualification. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
Commonwealth Games round-up: Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie makes three finals as Scotland finish netball…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to be smart-thinkers to gain edge over Championship rivals
0
Ross County Mackay
Malky Mackay shares Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's drive in demanding best standards at Ross…
0
Shayden Morris in action for Fleetwood Town against Plymouth Argyle in League One.
Shayden Morris aiming high after finally completing move to Aberdeen
0