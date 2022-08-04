Gilruth promises cash to maintain Kessock Bridge as it celebrates anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gilruth promises cash to maintain Kessock Bridge as it celebrates anniversary

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 12:04 am
Previously unseen archive photographs of the Kessock Bridge have been released ahead of the 40th anniversary of its opening (Scottish Roads Archive/PA)
More than £30 million has been pledged to maintain an “iconic” bridge which plays a “vital role” in Scotland’s road network.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said the Scottish Government “will invest £33 million in the years ahead” on the Kessock Bridge.

She spoke out as previously unseen archive photographs showing the bridge’s construction were released ahead of the 40th anniversary of it being opened.

The bridge, which forms part of the A9 between Inverness and the Black Isle, was formally opened on April 6 1982 by the Queen Mother.

The crossing took four years to build (Scottish Roads Archive/PA)

The crossing over the Beauly Firth is some 1,056 metres long, and took four years to build at a cost of about £25 million – the equivalent of more than £100 million today.

The cable-stayed bridge was given a Saltire Society civil engineering award in 1983 and was listed as a Category B structure in 2019, recognising the its unique architectural and technical features.

To mark four decades since it was opened to vehicles, archive photographs have now been released showing its construction.

The ‘iconic’ bridge is now a Category B listed structure. (Scottish Roads Archive/PA)

Speaking about the structure, Ms Gilruth said: “The Kessock Bridge has become an iconic part of Scotland’s road network, with 335 million vehicles estimated to have used it over the past 40 years.

“The crossing has not only helped to cut journey times but it has also been recognised for its technical and architectural merits, so it’s fitting that we mark its four decades of service.

“The Scottish Government will invest £33 million in the years ahead to make sure the Kessock Bridge continues to play a vital role in the future.”

The bridge carries the A9 road between Inverness and the Black Isle (Scottish Roads Archive/PA)

Stuart Baird, from the Scottish Roads Archive, said: “The Kessock Bridge has become a much loved landmark both in Inverness and across the north of Scotland.

“Forty years on, it remains an impressive feat of civil engineering and one of the country’s most recognisable crossings.

“The Scottish Roads Archive is delighted to have unearthed previously unseen photos of its construction and we look forward to sharing them, and a few other surprises, on our website and social media channels.”

Eddie Ross, of Bear Scotland, the organisation responsible for the day-to-day management and maintenance of the Kessock Bridge, said they were “extremely proud to be the custodians of this iconic Scottish structure”.

He stated: “We’ve been responsible for an extensive maintenance and refurbishment programme since 2013 and the continuation of this, with major investment from Transport Scotland, will ensure the bridge operates effectively for many years to come.”

