Child poverty increasing in key worker households, warns TUC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Child poverty increasing in key worker households, warns TUC

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 5:56 am
One in five households where adults are classed as ‘key’ workers has children living in poverty, according to new research (Alamy/PA)
One in five households where adults are classed as ‘key’ workers has children living in poverty, according to new research (Alamy/PA)

One in five households where adults are classed as “key” workers has children living in poverty, according to new research.

The TUC said its study suggests that the number of children growing up in poverty in key worker households has increased by 65,000 over the past two years to nearly one million.

The analysis, undertaken for the TUC by Landman Economics, indicated that in some regions of the UK more than two-fifths of children in key worker households are living in poverty.

Key worker families in the North East have the highest rate of child poverty (41%) followed by the North West and London (both 29%), and the East of England (24%), while Scotland (8.3%) and Wales (8.9%) have the lowest rates, said the TUC.

A child's toy lies on the ground outside some boarded up abandoned houses on the High Street estate in Pendleton, Salford, Greater Manchester, UK
The analysis indicated that in some regions of the UK more than two-fifths of children in key worker households are living in poverty (Alamy/PA)

The union organisation warned that another year of below-inflation pay rises for public sector workers will have a “devastating” impact on frontline staff after a “brutal decade” of pay freezes and cuts.

The TUC said its research indicates that real pay for nurses will be down by £1,100 this year and by more than £1,500 for paramedics.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Our amazing key workers got us through the pandemic. The very least they deserve is to be able to provide for their families, but the Government is locking too many key worker households into poverty.

“Ministers’ heartless decision to hold down pay will cause widespread hardship and put the UK at greater risk of recession.

A child leaps over a puddle on a poverty stricken estate in Maryhill Glasgow
Unions said another year of below-inflation pay rises for public sector workers will have a ‘devastating’ impact on frontline staff (Alamy/PA)

“After the longest wage squeeze in 200 years, we urgently need to get more money in the pockets of working families.

“This will help people get through this cost-of-living crisis and inject much-needed demand into our economy.

“It is particularly galling that, as key workers are being told to tighten their belts, City executives are enjoying bumper bonuses.

“Once again ordinary working people are being forced to carry the can for a crisis made in Downing Street.”

Sara Ogilvie, policy director at the Child Poverty Action Group, said: “These disastrous figures show the growing grip of in-work poverty on households across Britain.

A mother and child walking with a Poundland shopping bag in Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK, as the cost of living increases
Key worker families in the North East have the highest rate of child poverty at 41% (Alamy/PA)

“It’s an outrage that key workers, whose essential labour keeps our hospitals, schools and supermarkets running, are increasingly being pulled into hardship.

“Children are growing up in poverty as a direct result of cruel policy decisions, including harsh benefit rules like the two-child limit.

“With the cost-of-living crisis in full swing, the Government can no longer turn its back on low-income families and must address the long-term drivers of poverty in the UK.”

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen said: “The reason that some children of nursing staff are living in poverty is because their parents aren’t paid enough.

“After a decade of real-terms pay cuts, including the Government’s latest, disgraceful award, nursing staff are choosing between putting food on the table and filling their cars.

“With soaring inflation set to make the cost-of-living crisis even worse, the terrible hardship nursing staff are enduring shows no sign of easing.

Repossessed house for sale by auction in London UK
The TUC accused the Government of locking ‘key worker households into poverty’ (Alamy/PA)

“Ministers have turned a deaf ear to their plight, and the workforce crisis is putting patients at risk, leaving them with no choice but to consider industrial strike action.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Latest figures show there were 200,000 fewer children in absolute poverty after housing costs compared to 2019/20. But we recognise people are struggling with rising prices which is why we are protecting millions of the most vulnerable families with at least £1,200 of direct payments, starting with the £326 cost of living payment, which has already been issued to more than seven million low income households.

“We’re also making work pay.

“We’re saving the typical employee over £330 a year through a tax cut, have boosted the National Living Wage to £9.50, the largest ever increase since its introduction in 2016 and we’re allowing people on Universal Credit to keep on average, £1,000 more of what they earn, while all households will receive £400 energy payments.

“Last month we announced the largest public sector pay increases in nearly twenty years, reflecting the vital contributions public sector workers make to our country.

“Awards for many workforces are targeted, with the lowest paid NHS workers, police officers and new teachers receiving around 9% pay boosts.”

School girls walking to school
The TUC said its study suggests that the number of children growing up in poverty in key worker households has increased by 65,000 over the past two years to nearly one million (Alamy/PA)

Dr Paul Gosling, president of school leaders’ union NAHT and primary headteacher in Devon, said: “At no point in my 30-year career of working in schools have I seen the number of families being pushed into poverty as they currently are.

“This national cost of living crisis is crippling so many hard-working people and the government needs to take some serious and immediate action to support people.

“School leaders know that the effects of poverty can hugely disadvantage children’s life chances, and they are angry and frustrated that more is not being done to support our communities.”

Paul Whiteman, NAHT’s general secretary, said: “Our members have described the rise in poverty in their schools’ communities over the past year as ‘shocking and stark’.

“It is clear that the combined pressures of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis have driven more families and children into poverty.

“Children who are hungry are not ready to learn.

“Teachers and school leaders are increasingly having to tackle the impact of poverty before they can even start teaching.

“These children are already the victims of a decade of austerity; the government urgently needs to act to avoid these children becoming an entirely lost generation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A protester interrupts Liz Truss’s speech (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Truss vows to clamp down on ‘unfair protests’ after activists disrupt hustings
John Swinney has said local councils must match the additional £140 million that the Scottish Government has put towards wages for staff (Katharine Hay/PA)
John Swinney tells councils they need to put up more cash to avert strikes
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during his to visit Acre Community Hall, Glasgow, where he met volunteers in the food bank and later planted seeds in a vegetable patch (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Anas Sarwar: Labour ‘desperate’ for election to expose cost-of-living failures
Waste workers could go on strike in Edinburgh (David Cheskin/PA)
Lack of improved pay offer will ‘increase anger and fear’ – union leaders
CalMac has had to alter services due to problems with vessels (PA)
Recall Parliament for emergency statement on ferry disruption – Lib Dems
One in 20 people in Scotland were estimated to have Covid-19 in the week to July 26 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus infections drop for second week
More than half of the population used less energy in their home and cut back on non-essential spending to save money in the spring (Steve Parsons/PA)
Cost of living rises affecting most UK households, the ONS says
Rishi Sunak is fighting Liz Truss for the keys to No 10 (Jacob King/PA)
Rishi Sunak brags of work diverting public funds from ‘deprived urban areas’
The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will make a special appearance (Krzysztof Bielinski/PA)
Edinburgh festivals given £2.1m to mark 75-year anniversaries
The two candidates, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, will face further scrutiny at a hustings on Friday evening (Jacob King/PA)
Tax remains key divide as leadership campaigns respond to economic outlook

More from The Press & Journal

Zoey Clark after her 400m semi-final at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark makes 400m final at Commonwealth Games
Leighton Clarkson in action for England U20 against Poland U20.
Aberdeen closing in on loan deal for Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson
Ian Spink of Arbroath with his Original Smokies from Arbroath. Picture by Sandy McCook
GALLERY: Our best pictures from The Moy Country Fair's return in 2022
0
Korea's In Gee Chun leads at halfway at Muirfield.
AIG Women's Open: Muirfield's sting in the tail leaves In Gee Chun the halfway…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Inchgarth foodbank partnership Picture shows; Inchgarth foodbank partners. Aberdeen. Supplied by The Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland Date; Unknown
New role at Inchgarth foodbank in Aberdeen aims increase reach to fight cost of…
0
Turriff Cottage Hospital. Photo: Google Maps
Turriff public meeting to address fears of 'critical pressure' on healthcare services
0