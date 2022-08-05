Edinburgh festivals given £2.1m to mark 75-year anniversaries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Edinburgh festivals given £2.1m to mark 75-year anniversaries

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 10:25 am
The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will make a special appearance (Krzysztof Bielinski/PA)
The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will make a special appearance (Krzysztof Bielinski/PA)

Three of Edinburgh’s festivals are being given £2.1 million by the Scottish Government to mark their 75-year anniversaries.

The funding includes £75,000 for a special appearance by the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Under the musical direction of Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, the orchestra was formed against the backdrop of the country’s war with Russia.

The Edinburgh Fringe, the largest of the city’s festivals, began on Friday and runs until August 29.

Fringe performer
Cabaret artist from La Clique on stage during the launch of Underbelly at the Fringe (Jane Barlow/PA)

The event has returned at full scale for the first time since before the pandemic.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival is moving back to its August slot for the first time in more than a decade and will have more than 80 feature films. Its opening gala will receive £270,000.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “The culture sector is renowned for its creativity and resilience so I’m delighted to see the Edinburgh festivals back with ambitious and diverse programmes following the pandemic.

“With over 3,000 shows to choose from over the next few weeks, there really is something for everyone and many of these shows are free.

“As well as gallery exhibitions, film screenings and author events at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, there are live performances of theatre, dance and music.

“For people who are not in Edinburgh or unable to attend in person, they can support the festivals by buying tickets to view or livestream content online.

“Edinburgh has an incredible 75-year pedigree of offering the best in world-class talent across all genres so I would encourage people to take the opportunity to sample this abundance of culture we’re so fortunate to have on our doorstep.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A protester interrupts Liz Truss’s speech (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Truss vows to clamp down on ‘unfair protests’ after activists disrupt hustings
John Swinney has said local councils must match the additional £140 million that the Scottish Government has put towards wages for staff (Katharine Hay/PA)
John Swinney tells councils they need to put up more cash to avert strikes
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during his to visit Acre Community Hall, Glasgow, where he met volunteers in the food bank and later planted seeds in a vegetable patch (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Anas Sarwar: Labour ‘desperate’ for election to expose cost-of-living failures
Waste workers could go on strike in Edinburgh (David Cheskin/PA)
Lack of improved pay offer will ‘increase anger and fear’ – union leaders
CalMac has had to alter services due to problems with vessels (PA)
Recall Parliament for emergency statement on ferry disruption – Lib Dems
One in 20 people in Scotland were estimated to have Covid-19 in the week to July 26 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus infections drop for second week
More than half of the population used less energy in their home and cut back on non-essential spending to save money in the spring (Steve Parsons/PA)
Cost of living rises affecting most UK households, the ONS says
Rishi Sunak is fighting Liz Truss for the keys to No 10 (Jacob King/PA)
Rishi Sunak brags of work diverting public funds from ‘deprived urban areas’
The two candidates, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, will face further scrutiny at a hustings on Friday evening (Jacob King/PA)
Tax remains key divide as leadership campaigns respond to economic outlook
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he expects an emergency budget from the next prime minister to contain measures to help people with the cost of living, although this is not expected for at least another month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Kwarteng: People must wait until new PM in place for more cost-of-living help

More from The Press & Journal

Zoey Clark after her 400m semi-final at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark makes 400m final at Commonwealth Games
Leighton Clarkson in action for England U20 against Poland U20.
Aberdeen closing in on loan deal for Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson
Ian Spink of Arbroath with his Original Smokies from Arbroath. Picture by Sandy McCook
GALLERY: Our best pictures from The Moy Country Fair's return in 2022
0
Korea's In Gee Chun leads at halfway at Muirfield.
AIG Women's Open: Muirfield's sting in the tail leaves In Gee Chun the halfway…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Inchgarth foodbank partnership Picture shows; Inchgarth foodbank partners. Aberdeen. Supplied by The Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland Date; Unknown
New role at Inchgarth foodbank in Aberdeen aims increase reach to fight cost of…
0
Turriff Cottage Hospital. Photo: Google Maps
Turriff public meeting to address fears of 'critical pressure' on healthcare services
0