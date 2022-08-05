Lib Dems demand action to fill ‘gaping holes’ in mental health staffing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dems demand action to fill ‘gaping holes’ in mental health staffing

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 12:03 am
Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said there are 'gaping holes' in mental health staffing (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said there are ‘gaping holes’ in mental health staffing (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for action after new figures revealed 14.5% of consultant psychiatrist positions in Scotland are vacant.

Released through freedom of information requests from the party, the statistics show more than 50% of consultant positions at NHS Tayside have not been filled.

The health board has 42.76 whole-time equivalent posts for consultant psychiatrists, according to the release, with 23.06 vacant.

NHS Highland has the second highest number of vacancies with 36.8% of jobs unoccupied, according to the figures.

In Scotland as a whole, 64.53 whole-time equivalent posts are vacant, compared to 444.47 that are in place.

However, the number will be higher due to NHS Highland divulging total posts, as opposed to their whole-time equivalent, meaning the board’s figures are missing from the final total.

The figures also show that NHS Orkney does not have a permanent consultant psychiatrist in place.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The gaping holes in mental health staffing are incredibly harmful to patients and staff. It is crystal clear that the situation demands immediate action.

Alex Cole-Hamilton in Holyrood
Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called for action (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“This is not an effect of the pandemic. Covid only accentuated all the pre-existing gaps created by 15 years of SNP mismanagement and failure in training and retaining the workforce.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have championed the cause of our national mental health for several years, negotiating £120 million extra in last year’s budget.

“But the reality is that there is serious work still to be done. It’s especially hard to clear the terrible waiting lists when staff are telling us they are exhausted, begging the question why SNP and Green MSPs voted down my proposal for an urgent burnout prevention strategy.

“As part of my proposals to give New Hope for Health, I’ve set out proposals to ramp up training because we need many more mental health professionals in every part of the system – from early intervention to this more complex care.

“That’s the scale of ambition that Scotland needs if everyone is to get access to support swiftly and close to home.”

In response, mental health minister Kevin Stewart said: “Our commitment to recruit an additional 800 mental health staff to frontline roles across Scotland was clear – we are delighted that we have not only achieved this, but exceeded it.

“As well as this increasing staffing in community settings, we have increased mental health staffing across the NHS. We’re increasing our direct mental health investment, including funding 1,000 additional staff for GP practices to deliver access to a multi-disciplinary mental health and wellbeing service by 2026.

“We’re also providing sufficient funding to support recruitment of 320 additional staff in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services by 2026, increasing capacity for cases by over 10,000.”

