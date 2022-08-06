Sunak’s remarks on diverting funds from ‘deprived urban areas’ divides Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak’s remarks on diverting funds from ‘deprived urban areas’ divides Tories

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 11:18 am
Rishi Sunak said ‘deprivation exists right across our country’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rishi Sunak said ‘deprivation exists right across our country’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Rishi Sunak bragging about working to divert funding from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous towns has divided Tory figures, with Labour labelling it as “scandalous”.

The Tory leadership hopeful told party members that he had started changing public funding formulas to ensure more prosperous towns receive “the funding they deserve”.

The New Statesman magazine, which obtained video footage revealing Mr Sunak’s remarks, said they were made to grassroots Tories in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on July 29.

A supporter of the former chancellor on Saturday insisted the comments had been “misunderstood”.

Conservative former minister Andrew Mitchell, MP for the affluent seat of Sutton Coldfield, told Times Radio: “I’m not saying for a moment that the needs aren’t far greater elsewhere, but we will not be able to rejuvenate our high street infrastructure, the town centre infrastructure, which has suffered so grievously from economic change over the last 10 years.

“We won’t be able to do that without some, admittedly smaller, but some Government taxpayer support and what Rishi was saying, I think, was that he had adapted the rules to ensure that both the Red Wall and the poorer seats can receive the help they need, but also where it’s needed on a wider front, which of course affects the Red Wall seats, such funding can be made available.”

The Sunak campaign defended the remarks, arguing he changed the Treasury’s green book setting the rules for government spending to help towns and rural areas also in need of investment.

In the video, Mr Sunak told Tory supporters: “I managed to start changing the funding formulas, to make sure areas like this are getting the funding they deserve because we inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas and that needed to be undone.

“I started the work of undoing that.”

Speaking ahead of a Tory hustings in Eastbourne on Friday evening, the former chancellor defended his comments, saying he was making the point that “deprivation exists right across our country”.

He told Sky News: “I was making the point that deprivation exists right across our country and needs to be addressed.

“That’s why we need to make sure our funding formulas recognise that. And people who need help and extra investment aren’t just limited to big urban areas. You find them in towns across the United Kingdom and in rural areas, too.

“That was the point I was making, that our funding formulas that fail to recognise that are out of date, and they needed changing.”

The remarks from last week came as Mr Sunak tries to make up ground against Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to win the backing of party members who will choose the next prime minister.

Foreign Office minister Lord Zac Goldsmith said: “This is one of the weirdest – and dumbest – things I’ve ever heard from a politician.”

Jake Berry, chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, said that in public Mr Sunak “claims he wants to level up the North, but here he boasts about trying to funnel vital investment away from deprived areas”.

“He says one thing and does another – from putting up taxes to trying to block funding for our armed forces and now levelling up,” the Truss supporter said.

Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy said: “It’s scandalous that Rishi Sunak is openly boasting that he fixed the rules to funnel taxpayers’ money to prosperous Tory shires.

“This is public money. It should be distributed fairly and spent where it’s most needed – not used as a bribe to Tory members.”

Ms Nandy later wrote to Communities Secretary Greg Clark, who is the MP for Tunbridge Wells, urging him to investigate Mr Sunak’s comments and the changes to funding formulas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss (PA/Finbarr Webster)
Truss promises tax cuts not ‘handouts’ to tackle cost-of-living crisis
Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said there are ‘gaping holes’ in mental health staffing (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lib Dems demand action to fill ‘gaping holes’ in mental health staffing
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (Jacob King/Peter Nicholls/PA)
Sunak and Truss tear each other apart on economy in latest leadership hustings
A protester interrupts Liz Truss’s speech (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Truss vows to clamp down on ‘unfair protests’ after activists disrupt hustings
John Swinney has said local councils must match the additional £140 million that the Scottish Government has put towards wages for staff (Katharine Hay/PA)
John Swinney tells councils they need to put up more cash to avert strikes
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during his to visit Acre Community Hall, Glasgow, where he met volunteers in the food bank and later planted seeds in a vegetable patch (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Anas Sarwar: Labour ‘desperate’ for election to expose cost-of-living failures
Waste workers could go on strike in Edinburgh (David Cheskin/PA)
Lack of improved pay offer will ‘increase anger and fear’ – union leaders
CalMac has had to alter services due to problems with vessels (PA)
Recall Parliament for emergency statement on ferry disruption – Lib Dems
One in 20 people in Scotland were estimated to have Covid-19 in the week to July 26 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus infections drop for second week
More than half of the population used less energy in their home and cut back on non-essential spending to save money in the spring (Steve Parsons/PA)
Cost of living rises affecting most UK households, the ONS says

More from The Press & Journal

Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees backs Team Scotland to take confidence into 4x100m relay final
James (6) and Jay (5) Gordon. Picture by Paul Glendell
GALLERY: Was your family at the Funbox farewell concert at the Music Hall?
0
Scotland and Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie with her 'Scotland the Brave' ribbon in the individual all-around final. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie takes Commonwealth Games silver in ribbon event
The Scottish 4x100m relay team who had previously broken the national record at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting. From left, Alisha Rees, Taylah Spence, Sarah Malone and Rebecca Matheson
North sprint trio help Scotland through to Games 4x100m relay final
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Alex Bone, former footballer drink-driver Picture shows; Alex Bone, former footballer drink-driver. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 05/08/2022
Ex-Ross County footballer Alex Bone banned from driving after drunken 'act of idiocy'
Richard McBain has become the new Chieftain of Clan MacBean. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'This is definitely home': New Clan MacBean Chieftain travels back to Scotland from Arizona…
0