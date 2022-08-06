Truss insists on tax cuts not ‘handouts’ to help families amid spiralling prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss insists on tax cuts not ‘handouts’ to help families amid spiralling prices

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 1:52 pm Updated: August 6, 2022, 5:14 pm
Liz Truss has insisted on tax cuts instead of ‘handouts’ to help families with rising bills (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss has insisted tax cuts, not "handouts", would help people with the cost-of-living crisis, an approach branded as "wrong" by her rival Rishi Sunak.

Liz Truss has insisted tax cuts, not “handouts”, would help people with the cost-of-living crisis, an approach branded as “wrong” by her rival Rishi Sunak.

Ms Truss said she would go ahead with vast tax cuts if she becomes prime minister, despite concerns they would further drive up rising prices.

Asked how she would help families with spiralling bills this winter, the Tory leadership hopeful told the Financial Times: “Of course, I will look at what more can be done. But the way I would do things is in a Conservative way of lowering the tax burden, not giving out handouts.”

But Mr Sunak criticised her plan, saying: “As we heard from the Bank of England earlier this week, inflation is a major danger to our economy, particularly with energy bills now expected to be higher than we previously thought.

“We need to get real about this situation. It’s simply wrong to rule out further direct support at this time as Liz Truss has done, and what’s more, her tax proposals are not going to help very significantly people like pensioners or those on low incomes who are exactly the kind of families that are going to need help.”

It comes after the Bank of England on Thursday warned the UK faces two years of falling household incomes, with inflation – currently 9.4% – set to soar to more than 13% and the economy to relapse into the longest recession since the financial crisis.

Energy consultancy Auxilione this week said the Government’s price cap, which sets bills for more than 20 million households in Britain, could reach nearly £4,000 a year from January.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss speaks at Solihull Moors FC as part of her Tory leadership campaign (Jacob King/PA)

During a campaign visit to the West Midlands on Saturday, Ms Truss suggested her plans to halt “green levies” on energy bills, reverse the national insurance hike and implement supply-side reform could avert a downturn.

She told reporters: “What I’m about as a Conservative is people keeping more of their own money, growing the economy so we avoid a recession.”

Ms Truss pointed the finger of blame at Mr Sunak’s legacy as former chancellor, saying: “Under the plans at present, what we know is Britain is headed for a recession.

“That is not inevitable, but we need to avoid that by making sure our economy is competitive, that we’re encouraging businesses to grow and that we are keeping taxes low.

“Having the highest taxes for 70 years is not going to deliver that economic growth and it’s leading our country to a recession.”

She also challenged economic prognoses at a Tory leadership hustings in Eastbourne, Sussex, on Friday, saying that “forecasts are not destiny and what we shouldn’t be doing is talking ourselves into a recession”.

However, Mr Sunak argued that unless inflation is brought under control there is “no hope” for the party at the next general election.

Taking a thinly-veiled swipe at his opponent, the former chancellor told the hustings: “The first thing we need to do in order to make sure we can win that election is have got through this inflation problem by then.

“That’s why I’m particularly worried about policies that risk making it worse and last longer.

“Because this is a problem that isn’t just for this winter. It’s a problem for next winter as well, and beyond.

“Because as the Bank of England said, they are worried about inflation becoming embedded – then there’s no hope that we’re going to win that next election. Absolutely none. It’s as simple as that.”

Jake Berry, a supporter of Ms Truss, defended her plans and denied tax cuts would lead to higher inflation.

The chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs told Times Radio: “People on the lower incomes will be absolutely terrified, quite correctly. So, the idea that enabling people to keep more of their own money will suddenly turn them into sort of spendthrifts, I, frankly, think is complete and utter nonsense.”

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak during the hustings event (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Elsewhere, Mr Sunak said “political correctness” is standing in the way of tackling child sex grooming gangs as he vowed to force police to record the ethnicity of those involved.

In an interview with GB News, he said: “It’s far more pervasive across the country than actually we all realise.

“We all know the reason that people don’t focus on it. It’s because of political correctness and they’re scared of calling out the fact that there’s a particular group of people who are perpetuating these crimes, and I think that’s wrong, and I want to change that as prime minister”.

Ms Truss, who is due to attend the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was expected to set out economic reforms which her campaign team claimed would “promote regional growth by reviewing funding to supercharge the right kind of investment”.

Her plans include reviewing the levelling-up formula to fix underinvestment in regional infrastructure and create low tax, low regulation “investment zones” or “full-fat freeports” on brownfield sites.

However, a campaign spokesman for Mr Sunak accused Ms Truss’s team of “copy and pasting” policies the former chancellor had already put in place.

They argued “investment zones” are simply a copy of the freeports he pioneered as chancellor and that Ms Truss’s plan to review the levelling-up formula comes nearly two years after he reformed it.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak are seeking support from Tory members to be elected the next party leader and prime minister. Voting has begun, with the result to be announced on September 5.

