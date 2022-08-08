‘Plan B’ to stop Edinburgh’s bin’s overflowing during Festival – council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Plan B’ to stop Edinburgh’s bin’s overflowing during Festival – council leader

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 9:39 am
Edinburgh Council is drawing up a ‘plan B’ with the city’s refuse workers set to strike (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Edinburgh Council is drawing up a ‘plan B’ with the city’s refuse workers set to strike (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Edinburgh Council is working on a “plan B” in case refuse workers go on strike during the city’s busy Festival period later this month.

Council leader Cammy Day said he hopes the industrial dispute can be resolved but officials are drawing up plans to stop Edinburgh’s bins overflowing if strikes do take place.

Waste and recycling workers represented by the Unite union are due to strike later this month in a dispute over a “derisory” 2% pay offer.

The days of strike action are due to begin on August 18 and end on August 30, with around 250 workers including street cleaners expected to take part.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Mr Day called on the Scottish Government to step in and help councils fund a pay rise.

He said: “Edinburgh is the lowest-funded council in Scotland and we need the Government to step up to the mark and help stop that.

“So already our teams are planning for if the strike happens, how we will manage it.

“So we won’t have the city strewn with litter and overflowing bins, we will have a plan to resolve that. But ultimately I don’t want the strike to happen.”

He continued: “As soon as the ballot was announced a few weeks back, our office has been working on a plan B for that.”

Cosla leaders met on Friday to discuss the prospect of strike action around Scotland by members of three trade unions who have rejected a 2% pay offer.

The council leaders decided they needed more information and another meeting is due later this week.

Julia Amour, director of Festivals Edinburgh, also spoke to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

She said tickets sales had initially been slow but are now picking up.

“It was slower than it would have normally been pre-pandemic but there’s been a good uptick in the last couple of weeks,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

A ferry being pulled from service led to disruption across the ferry network last week (Danny Lawson/PA)
CalMac ‘deeply sorry’ for disruption as ferry returns to service
Leadership contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (PA)
Sunak and Truss in new clash over cost-of-living crisis
The Justice Secretary is reportedly considering introducing changes that could limit ministers’ accountability in judicial reviews (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dominic Raab ‘considering measures to curb judges’ powers’
A ‘real sprint’ will be needed before winter to protect the NHS from the combined threats of seasonal flu, Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, the Health Secretary has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Steve Barclay: Government in ‘real sprint’ to avoid NHS winter crisis
The Government announced a £1.5 billion business rates relief fund in March 2021 (PA)
Around half of English councils hand out cash from £1.5bn pandemic fund
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face calls to do more to help the poorest families through the cost-of-living crisis (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Truss and Sunak under pressure over plans to help households pay soaring bills
Education minister Will Quince said qualifications must “maintain their value” (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Minister says value of qualifications must be maintained as exam grades to fall
Sandy Begbie, chief executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise (Scottish Financial Enterprise/PA)
Scottish business leaders back youngsters ahead of results day
Baroness Davidson has said she will always return to fight independence. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ruth Davidson on returning to campaign against Scottish independence
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being examined by the Privileges Committee (Peter Byrne/PA)
Johnson allies accuse MPs investigating him of conducting a ‘witch hunt’

More from The Press & Journal

Rory McIlroy and his Dad Gerry have special memories of the Dunhill.
Rory McIlroy returning to Al;fred Dunhill Links Championship next month
Ian Blackford.
Ian Blackford demands parliament recalled over cost of living crisis
The Queen inspecting The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates of Balmoral as she takes up residence last year. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Queen cancels traditional Balmoral welcome event amid fresh health fears
0
Calmac mv hebrides
'Ministers are starting to listen': Ferry on Skye-Harris-Uist route set to return to service…
0
Fire crews were called to Fernhill Drive in Aberdeen.
Three Aberdeen fire crews battle fire in Fernhill Drive
0
Footballer Shay Logan
Shay Logan says Cove Rangers losing game they 'bossed' at Morton is Championship 'learning…
0