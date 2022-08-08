Police must seek victims’ views when releasing criminal suspects on bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Police must seek victims’ views when releasing criminal suspects on bail

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 12:24 pm
Under new bail reforms a victim’s views, as well as their perception of their ‘future risk of harm’, must now be weighed against the rights of uncharged suspects (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Under new bail reforms a victim’s views, as well as their perception of their ‘future risk of harm’, must now be weighed against the rights of uncharged suspects (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Police must now seek the views of victims when releasing criminal suspects, following a reform of bail rules.

First reported in The Times, police must ask victims about the conditions to be imposed on pre-charge bail.

The victim’s views – as well as their perception of their “future risk of harm” – will then be weighed against the rights of uncharged suspects when deciding their bail conditions.

Once decided, officers are required to inform victims about the conditions.

Any requests by suspects to vary their bail conditions must be put to victims, and custody officers must then be informed of their views.

Police are also required to inform vulnerable or intimidated witnesses of all key decisions regarding suspects’ bail conditions within one working day.

However, the rules do not apply if the victim is a business or corporation.

The recent overhaul of the bail system reversed rules brought in five years ago by the Conservatives when Amber Rudd was home secretary.

These allowed suspects to be released under investigation (RUI) without any conditions, in a bid to limit the number of people spending long periods of time on bail without being charged.

RUI allows suspects to leave custody after an arrest without any restrictions for an unlimited period of time while inquiries continue, rather than having to comply with conditions like living at a certain address, not contacting particular people, or regularly visiting a police station.

However, the overhaul came under scrutiny when Kay Richardson was murdered by her estranged husband, Alan Martin, in 2018 after police released him under investigation. He had a history of domestic abuse and she had reported him for rape.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

There were 24,699 attendances at A&E services across Scotland in the week up to July 31 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Slight improvement recorded in A&E waiting times
Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has set out ways the planned price cap increase could be ‘absorbed’ by the UK Government (Jacob King/PA)
Lib Dems urge ‘wartime mentality’ over rising energy costs
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (Aaron Chown/PA)
Raab: Emergency budget plans from Truss risk being Tory electoral suicide note
Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss during a visit to a youth centre in Dagenham, east London (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Truss to make tackling anti-social behaviour ‘key priority’
Rishi Sunak (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rishi Sunak would target Whitehall savings to fund cost-of-living winter help
Rishi Sunak has been criticised for a campaign video which shows a person shredding papers marked ‘EU Legislation’ (PA)
Rishi Sunak campaign video criticised as ‘pointless posturing’ and mocked online
Police arrested a man on Sunday but he was later released without charge (David Cheskin/PA)
Man arrested over alleged incident with councillor is released without charge
Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs has called for ‘urgency’ in removing the cladding (Lesley Martin/PA)
Tories in ‘urgency’ call over replacing cladding in Scottish schools
CBI Director-General Tony Danker said the economic situation people and businesses are facing requires all hands to the pump this summer (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Business leaders join calls for emergency cost-of-living support
The panel will report to a committee of MSPs at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)
Two dozen random Scots to help advise on how to engage with communities

More from The Press & Journal

bbc series loganair
Aberdeen-based BBC series goes behind the scenes at Scotland's airline Loganair
0
International School Aberdeen (ISA) pupils gained an average point score of 37 in the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma. The global average is between 30 and 31.
Aberdeen students among top performing in the world
0
conifer forests research
New research conducted in forests near Inverness reveals how different trees cope with drought
0
28-06-2022 The Hague,the Netherlands.Farmers protest against measures to cut down nitrogen emissions. ; Shutterstock ID 2174623417; purchase_order: August 2021 Usage; job:
George Lyon: NFUS found asleep at wheel with no clear view of future
Richard Wright: EU's opposing targets of greening and food security
Klay Sutherland enjoys a shower of cold Loch Morlich water. Picture by Sandy McCook
Heatwave on the way: What's the weather like with you this week?
0