Two dozen random Scots to help advise on how to engage with communities

A randomly-selected group of 24 Scots will be chosen to help advise MSPs on how the Scottish Parliament can engage under-represented communities.

The panel, which will broadly reflect the demographic make-up of Scotland, is designed to give members of the public an opportunity to influence change at Holyrood.

The Citizens’ Panel on Participation will produce a report for a committee of MSPs.

It will hear from a number of speakers who are “passionate about democracy and public participation” and receive support from parliamentary authorities.

Jackson Carlaw said the panel was a ‘unique opportunity’ (Fraser Bremner)

In the selection process, 4,800 invitation letters will be sent to addresses across Scotland’s eight parliamentary regions.

Of those who respond, 24 will be randomly chosen with the results weighted to reflect Scotland’s demographics.

Jackson Carlaw, convener of the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee, said: “This is a unique opportunity to help shape the way the Scottish Parliament works with the people of Scotland and I would encourage everyone who receives an invitation over the coming weeks to register and get involved.

“We know that the Parliament doesn’t hear enough from some groups and communities and this Citizens’ Panel will bring together a diverse range of voices to make recommendations over how Holyrood can better connect and reflect the views of the people MSPs are here to represent.

“If selected, your views could help to directly shape the future of the way the Scottish Parliament engages with communities across Scotland and improve public participation in decision-making across the board.”