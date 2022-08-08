Rishi Sunak campaign video criticised as ‘pointless posturing’ and mocked online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak campaign video criticised as ‘pointless posturing’ and mocked online

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 4:52 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 6:28 pm
Rishi Sunak has been criticised for a campaign video which shows a person shredding papers marked ‘EU Legislation’ (PA)
Rishi Sunak has been criticised for a campaign video which shows a person shredding papers marked ‘EU Legislation’ (PA)

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “pointless posturing” in a campaign video focused on shredding EU regulations which has been likened to a parody.

The Tory leadership candidate vowed to use his first 100 days if elected prime minister to “review or repeal post-Brexit EU laws”.

Mr Sunak tweeted: “A new Brexit delivery unit. Reviewing every EU law on our statute book. Starting in my first 100 days. Let’s keep Brexit safe”.

The video opens with a close-up of a folded piece of paper stuck to a door, which reads “Brexit Delivery Department”. A man enters, brining in a shredder and stacks and boxes of paper, with the top sheets reading “EU Legislation”, “EU Red Tape”, and “EU Bureaucracy”.

“Hmm,” the man says, with his hands on his hips, surveying the scene.

A message reads: “In his first 100 days as prime minister, Rishi Sunak will review or repeal post-Brexit EU laws…

“All 2,400 of them.”

Paper reading “EU Legislation” is then put through the shredder, leaving a pile of shredded paper, with the campaign slogan saying: “Keep Brexit Safe.”

Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, which is also used as the anthem of the European Union, is played as the documents are shredded.

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said: “This is more pointless posturing over Europe, when people are crying out for help with soaring energy bills.

“Hard-working families want the Government to deliver a plan to get this country through the cost of living emergency and NHS crisis, not spending taxpayer money combing through retained EU legislation.”

Some Twitter users criticised it for being “embarrassing”, “abysmally executed”, “cringe”, and “the worst campaign video ever created”.

Author and TV presenter Richard Osman said on Twitter: “And this video, with every respect in the world, is why it would be useful to have an arts graduate on your team.”

BBC presenter Gary Lineker also mocked the video, tweeting: “Love these political parody accounts.”

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney said: “This guy has ‘failed BBC Apprentice candidate on Team Agility’ energy.”

The Sunak campaign said the video was meant to portray a key pledge to members in a fun way.

A campaign source said the Lib Dem opposition was “understandable” given the party’s Brexit stance. They added:  “We’re glad so many more people now know Rishi’s commitment to create a Brexit Delivery Department following the release of this video.”

