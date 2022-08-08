Raab: Emergency budget plans from Truss risk being Tory electoral suicide note

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Raab: Emergency budget plans from Truss risk being Tory electoral suicide note

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 12:05 am
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (Aaron Chown/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liz Truss’s emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has claimed.

Mr Raab, a supporter of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, said Ms Truss is proposing “limited” tax cuts via her plan to scrap the national insurance hike, arguing it would “do little” for the most vulnerable.

He described the policy proposal as “bad politics” in remarks that continue the blue-on-blue attacks which have become a dominant feature of the race to replace Boris Johnson as the next prime minister.

Cabinet Meeting
Kwasi Kwarteng, Greg Clark, Priti Patel, Dominic Raab, Liz Truss and Ben Wallace during a Cabinet meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Truss’s campaign has been forced on the defensive in recent days after the Foreign Secretary suggested there would be no “handouts” if she won the leadership contest and that her priority was reducing the tax burden.

But her allies have insisted she is committed to helping families struggling with soaring bills and further direct support has not been ruled out.

Ms Truss’s plan to reverse the national insurance increase, which Mr Sunak brought in as chancellor to boost NHS and social care funding, has come under fire for not offering enough to help the most vulnerable.

Mr Sunak has also signalled his plan would be to extend support packages he introduced during his time in the Treasury in a bid to ease the cost of soaring energy bills.

With the Bank of England forecasting inflation is set to hit 13% – and average household energy bills predicted to reach almost £4,000 – the Conservative MP said he would seek to press Whitehall departments to make savings to help fund cost-of-living support for millions of people during an “extremely tough” winter.

His backer Mr Raab, writing in The Times, said: “As Conservative Party members decide which way to cast their vote over the coming weeks, I urge them to consider this point carefully.

“If we go to the country in September with an emergency budget that fails to measure up to the task in hand, voters will not forgive us as they see their living standards eroded and the financial security they cherish disappear before their eyes.

“Such a failure will read unmistakenly to the public like an electoral suicide note and, as sure as night follows day, see our great party cast into the impotent oblivion of opposition.

“That’s the prize and that’s the jeopardy.

“If we make the right choices this autumn, our Conservative government can show, once again, that we have what it takes to lead the country through difficult times to a better future.

“Equally, the wrong move could prove economically harmful, and politically fatal.

“A response to the challenges people are facing that stops at limited tax cuts, which do little for the most vulnerable, isn’t Conservative politics. It’s bad politics.

“It will open the door of No 10 to Sir Keir Starmer, backed by the Lib Dems and the SNP — putting Brexit and the Union at risk, and ending the opportunity to make the 2020s a decade of low taxes and high growth.”

Mr Sunak said he would aim to keep any one-off borrowing to an “absolute minimum” by seeking “efficiency savings” across Government departments.

His team said the approach would aim to replicate previous measures used to fund support for Ukraine.

This resulted in departments and devolved administrations being asked to find underspends from their capital budgets, which involves money spent on investment and things used to create future growth.

Elsewhere, Ms Truss used an interview in the Daily Express to hit back at suggestions from Mr Sunak that her “starry-eyed boosterism” will not help the country resolve the problems it faces.

She said: “I’m not making any comments about other candidates in the race but the fact is there are too many people in the establishment of this country who want to talk our country down.”

Ms Truss also suggested the Treasury failed to focus enough on growth during Mr Sunak’s time as chancellor.

She said: “Frankly, there’s been too much Treasury orthodoxy and whether it’s on making sure investment is fair across the country, we need to do more to level up that investment, whether it’s on economic growth, I don’t think the Treasury has been sufficiently focused on economic growth.”

The Truss campaign also said the leadership contender will make tackling anti-social behaviour a “key priority” if she becomes prime minister.

Ms Truss would deliver on the Conservative manifesto commitment to recruit 20,000 additional police officers, and would ensure they focus on frontline policing and not be “overly burdened by form filling”, her campaign said.

The two Tory leadership hopefuls will continue campaigning on Tuesday before a hustings session with party members in Darlington, a so-called “red wall” area turned blue under Mr Johnson’s leadership in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss during a visit to a youth centre in Dagenham, east London (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Truss to make tackling anti-social behaviour ‘key priority’
Rishi Sunak (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rishi Sunak would target Whitehall savings to fund cost-of-living winter help
Rishi Sunak has been criticised for a campaign video which shows a person shredding papers marked ‘EU Legislation’ (PA)
Rishi Sunak campaign video criticised as ‘pointless posturing’ and mocked online
Police arrested a man on Sunday but he was later released without charge (David Cheskin/PA)
Man arrested over alleged incident with councillor is released without charge
Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs has called for ‘urgency’ in removing the cladding (Lesley Martin/PA)
Tories in ‘urgency’ call over replacing cladding in Scottish schools
CBI Director-General Tony Danker said the economic situation people and businesses are facing requires all hands to the pump this summer (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Business leaders join calls for emergency cost-of-living support
The panel will report to a committee of MSPs at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)
Two dozen random Scots to help advise on how to engage with communities
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
13,000 migrants have crossed Channel since Rwanda plan announced, figures show
Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
No 10 ‘will assist’ inquiry into whether Boris Johnson lied to MPs
A Border Force Officer returns papers to a haulage driver after checks at Belfast Port (PA)
More than half of businesses hit by increased regulatory burden due to Brexit

More from The Press & Journal

Heather McGowan. Photo by Trees for Life.
Trees for Life hail success of Highland rewilding training programme
0
High ranking officers have expressed concern about the demand police are having to pick up for other frontline services.
A96 blocked following a two-vehicle crash near Fochabers
0
The new shops and amenities could open as early as 2024. Supplied by Hargreaves Land.
£20m investment planned for new retail centre in Bridge of Don
0
The crash happened around 7.10pm. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Emergency services attended two-vehicle crash in Bucksburn
Hundreds of people turned out for the final day of the Keith Show, which is the main day for agricultural competitions and shows. Photo: Jasperimage
'We're glad to be back': Great atmosphere as hundreds gather for return of Keith…
0
Pictured is the queue and security van outside Lloyds Pharmacy.
Westhill pharmacy introduces new 'Disneyland' queuing system after customers wait hours for medicine
0