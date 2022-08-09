Truss hits back at ‘declinist talk’ of Tory rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss hits back at ‘declinist talk’ of Tory rivals

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 12:26 pm
Liz Truss has hit back at claims that her plans for an emergency tax-cutting budget would be an ‘electoral suicide note’, accusing Rishi Sunak’s supporters of spreading ‘portents of doom’ (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss has hit back at claims that her plans for an emergency tax-cutting budget would be an ‘electoral suicide note’, accusing Rishi Sunak’s supporters of spreading ‘portents of doom’ (Jacob King/PA)

Liz Truss has hit back at claims that her plans for an emergency tax-cutting budget would be an “electoral suicide note”, accusing Rishi Sunak’s supporters of spreading “portents of doom”.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who is backing the former chancellor in the Conservative leadership contest, said Ms Truss’s promise to scrap the increase in National Insurance would do little to help families struggling with soaring prices.

But on a campaign visit to Huddersfield, the Foreign Secretary dismissed what she described as “declinist talk”, insisting the country can look forward to the future with optimism.

“What I care about is Britain being successful. I don’t agree with these portents of doom. I don’t agree with this declinist talk,” she said.

Dominic Raab
Dominic Raab said Liz Truss’s plans are an ‘electoral suicide note’ (James Manning/PA)

“I believe our country’s best days are ahead of us. And what I’m going to do, if selected as prime minister, is keep taxes low, get the economy growing, unleash the potential right across Britain. That’s what I’m about.”

Ms Truss has come under fire after she indicated there would be no more “handouts” if she became prime minister, despite warnings that average household energy bills could hit almost £4,000.

However – in a sideswipe at Mr Sunak’s decision to put up taxes while he was in the Treasury – she said the priority has to be reducing the tax burden in order to stimulate growth.

“What I am talking about is enabling people to keep more money in their own pockets,” she said.

“What I don’t believe in is taxing people to the highest level in 70 years and then giving them their own money back. We are Conservatives. We believe in low taxes.

“Of course we will need to deal with the circumstances as they arise. My fundamental principle is that people should keep more of their own money.

“We will see what the situation is like in the autumn, but I am committed to making sure people are supported and I am committed to growing the economy.

“We can’t get the economy growing if we have the highest tax rates for 70 years in this country.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
