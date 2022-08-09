Liz Truss apologises for attacking media during leadership hustings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss apologises for attacking media during leadership hustings

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 9:56 pm
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington with Tom Newton Dunn (Danny Lawson/PA)
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington with Tom Newton Dunn (Danny Lawson/PA)

Liz Truss appeared to attack the media several times during a Tory leadership hustings, before apologising to the journalist who hosted the debate as it concluded.

The Foreign Secretary accused “some of the media” of trying to “talk our country down” during the event in Darlington, and accused journalists of framing questions in a “left-wing way”.

But at the end of the debate she was caught on a microphone apologising to TalkTV journalist Tom Newton Dunn, who chaired the event.

The broadcaster was asking the South West Norfolk MP about her plans to help people with rising energy bills using tax cuts, when he mentioned “your handouts” as he sought to pose a question.

Ms Truss interrupted, saying: “They are not giveaways Tom. This is people’s money, but this is the problem with the way that every question is framed.”

She added: “You’re framing it in a left-wing way Tom. I’m afraid the whole media does this all the time… it drives me mad.”

Ms Truss was later asked if Boris Johnson’s downfall as Prime Minister was of his own making, or someone else’s.

Some audience members shouted out saying it was the “media”.

Ms Truss said: “Sounds like you’re being blamed Tom and, you know, who am I to disagree with this excellent audience?”

Asked to clarify her view, she outlined that she was a “loyal Cabinet minister”, but did not directly answer the question, saying “what is done is done and we are where we are”.

Later, talking about spending commitments and her plans, Ms Truss said: “I believe in Britain, unlike some of the media who choose to talk our country down.”

Mr Newton Dunn replied: “For the record, that’s the third time you’ve attacked the media – a lot of which supports your campaign.”

As she hugged the host of the hustings at the end of the event, Ms Truss could be heard to say: “I am sorry I was mean about the media, Tom.”

Tom Newton Dunn from TalkTV questioning Ms Truss
Tom Newton Dunn from TalkTV questioning Ms Truss (PA)

Mr Newton Dunn could be heard to reply that the jibes about the media were “cheap”.

Asked earlier in the hustings the same question about whether Mr Johnson’s “downfall” was his own fault or someone else’s, former chancellor Rishi Sunak replied: “His own.”

Mr Sunak’s resignation as chancellor in July was seen as a significant move to encourage Mr Johnson to leave his office.

The Richmond MP also said the cross-party group of MPs due to investigate whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament over partygate “will make the right decision” and said he would “fully support” them.

